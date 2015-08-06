Janet Jackson Unveils New Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Janet Jackson, one of the world's greatest entertainers, is taking over the Las Vegas Strip with a brand new 15-date residency called "Metamorphosis" starting May 17 at Park Theater at Park MGM.
In a statement to press, “The centerpiece of this all-new, thought-provoking show will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts.”
The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album "Rhythm Nation."
Jackson joins fellow entertainers Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga, who have had their own Las Vegas shows.