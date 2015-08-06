    

Janet Jackson Unveils New Vegas Residency at Park MGM

By Gary Duff | February 27, 2019 | Culture

Janet Jackson, one of the world's greatest entertainers, is taking over the Las Vegas Strip with a brand new 15-date residency called "Metamorphosis" starting May 17 at Park Theater at Park MGM.

Janet_Jackson_Vegas_Show

In a statement to press, “The centerpiece of this all-new, thought-provoking show will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts.”

The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album "Rhythm Nation."

Jackson joins fellow entertainers Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga, who have had their own Las Vegas shows.

Tickets for "Metamorphosis" go on sale Saturday.

Photography courtesy Solaiman Fazel

