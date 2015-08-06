    

The 6 Live Auction Items for This Year's 'One Night for One Drop' by Cirque Du Soleil Might Surprise You

By Gary Duff | February 25, 2019 | Culture

World-renowned nonprofit, One Drop, which seeks to help people around the world gain access to safe water, has revealed new details about its seventh annual philanthropic endeavor, “One Night for One Drop,” a special event imagined by Cirque du Soleil.

One_Drop_Auction_Item

The McLaren 570S Spider is just one of the many exclusive auction items offered at One Drop's 7th annual philanthropic event.

Hosted at the "O" Theatre at Bellagio Resort & Casino, the special evening is set to showcase a plethora of world-renowned talents from composer Hans Zimmer to the Blue Man Group, and more.

An incredible lineup of auction items will also be offered throughout the night: a McLaren 570S Spider, limited-edition Audemars Piguet timepiece, private jet to Turks and Caicos and villa at COMO Parrot Cay, Serengeti safari-living experience in Tanzania, St. Tropez getaway in a private Château, and a voyage aboard "The World," the largest private residential yacht on the planet.

Proceeds from the auction directly support One Drop's initiatives to help the world's most vulnerable communities as well as several local water initiatives in Southern Nevada.

