6 Not-To-Be-Missed Acts Hitting Las Vegas This Month

There's no shortage of stellar talent in Sin City, and this month some of entertainment's biggest names are making the city theirs.
Diana Ross
The international music icon is celebrating her 75th birthday in style—a return to Las Vegas with her new show Diamond Diana. This multi-award-winning musician is only in town for nine must-see shows (through February 23) so don’t miss out. Tickets from $61, Encore Theatre, wynnlasvegas.com
Kiss
Don’t skip on an opportunity to see the legendary Kiss on its final tour. After an incredible 45-year career, the rock ’n’ roll legends are going all out for their End of the Road tour and making a stop in Sin City on February 15. 7 p.m., tickets from $30, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com
NBT Presents Firebird
Another beautiful ballet performed by the Nevada Ballet Theatre, Firebird is the tale of a young prince, his two loves and an evil sorcerer. The beautiful production (running February 16 through February 17) was choreographed by Yuri Possokhov with music by Igor Stravinsky. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., tickets from $39, Reynolds Hall, nevadaballet.org
Come From Away
A heart-warming tale based on a true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in Newfoundland after the tragedies of 9/11 caused the American air space to close, the Come From Away world tour (in Vegas from February 19 through February 24) is touching hearts and showing the effects of good-hearted deeds. Tickets from $36, Reynolds Hall, thesmithcenter.com
Duran Duran
The iconic ’80s band is back again performing its most recent album, Paper Gods, in Vegas on February 22 and February 23. Don’t miss an opportunity to watch pop music legends Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor rock out. 8 p.m., tickets from $159, Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan, ticketmaster.com
Jerry Seinfeld
A man of many talents, but we love him for his jokes: Jerry Seinfeld returns to Vegas to perform his critically acclaimed stand-up routine for two nights only (February 22, 23)—and get ready to laugh all night long. Tickets from $83, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, thecolosseum.com