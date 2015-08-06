6 Not-To-Be-Missed Acts Hitting Las Vegas This Month

There's no shortage of stellar talent in Sin City, and this month some of entertainment's biggest names are making the city theirs.

Diana Ross

The international music icon is celebrating her 75th birthday in style—a return to Las Vegas with her new show Diamond Diana. This multi-award-winning musician is only in town for nine must-see shows (through February 23) so don’t miss out. Tickets from $61, Encore Theatre, wynnlasvegas.com