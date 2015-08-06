    

Parties

See More
Read More
Winter Village - Red Rock Casino, Resort, and Spa
Read More
Winters Village - Green Valley Ranch Resort
Read More
Rolex Grand Opening Event

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

6 Not-To-Be-Missed Acts Hitting Las Vegas This Month

By Las Vegas Staff | February 13, 2019 | Culture

Share

There's no shortage of stellar talent in Sin City, and this month some of entertainment's biggest names are making the city theirs.

Diana Ross

Diana_Ross_Wynn_Las_Vegas

The international music icon is celebrating her 75th birthday in style—a return to Las Vegas with her new show Diamond Diana. This multi-award-winning musician is only in town for nine must-see shows (through February 23) so don’t miss out. Tickets from $61, Encore Theatre, wynnlasvegas.com

Kiss

Don’t skip on an opportunity to see the legendary Kiss on its final tour. After an incredible 45-year career, the rock ’n’ roll legends are going all out for their End of the Road tour and making a stop in Sin City on February 15. 7 p.m., tickets from $30, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

NBT Presents Firebird

Another beautiful ballet performed by the Nevada Ballet Theatre, Firebird is the tale of a young prince, his two loves and an evil sorcerer. The beautiful production (running February 16 through February 17) was choreographed by Yuri Possokhov with music by Igor Stravinsky. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., tickets from $39, Reynolds Hall, nevadaballet.org

Come From Away

Come_From_Away_Vegas

A heart-warming tale based on a true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in Newfoundland after the tragedies of 9/11 caused the American air space to close, the Come From Away world tour (in Vegas from February 19 through February 24) is touching hearts and showing the effects of good-hearted deeds. Tickets from $36, Reynolds Hall, thesmithcenter.com

Duran Duran

The iconic ’80s band is back again performing its most recent album, Paper Gods, in Vegas on February 22 and February 23. Don’t miss an opportunity to watch pop music legends Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor rock out. 8 p.m., tickets from $159, Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan, ticketmaster.com

Jerry Seinfeld

A man of many talents, but we love him for his jokes: Jerry Seinfeld returns to Vegas to perform his critically acclaimed stand-up routine for two nights only (February 22, 23)—and get ready to laugh all night long. Tickets from $83, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, thecolosseum.com

Tags: vegas shows diana ross las vegas shows jerry seinfeld what to do
Categories: Culture

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts



Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE