Christina Aguilera Announces New Las Vegas Show, 'The Xperience'

By Gary Duff | January 29, 2019 | Culture

The latest diva to land a Las Vegas residency is Christina Aguilera.

The singer revealed that she will be headlining her own show, "Christina Aguilera: The Xperience," this May at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater earlier today on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

And later, in a statement to press added: “For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into ‘The Xperience.'”

Expect plenty of high energy numbers as well as a plethora of Aguilera hits from "Genie in a Bottle" to "Fighter" and more.

Tickets for the "Xperience" go live this Saturday, but presale offerings are being given to fans who sign up for tickets on the singer's website. American Express card members are also able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, while Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers gain access to presale tickets this Thursday.

