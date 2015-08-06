Cardi B Set to Headline New Residency at Palms Casino Resort

By Gary Duff | January 23, 2019 | Culture

Hip hop sensation Cardi B is making her latest money move to Las Vegas.

The Palms Casino Resort announced this morning that the rapper will be headlining her own residency at KAOS, a new nightclub set to debut in April. The new venue is part of the property's $690 million renovation, which will feature "state-of-the-art technology" including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Cardi B will join G-EAZY, Kaskade, Skrillex, and Above and Beyond, who have also signed exclusive residency deals with the venue, as the hot spots feature performers.