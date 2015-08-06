Everything You Need to Know About Britney Spear's New Vegas Show at Park Theater

By Jason R. Latham | December 28, 2018 | Culture

Few of us really believed Britney Spears was done with Las Vegas when she wrapped her now-iconic Piece of Me residency last New Year’s Eve.

Spears, 36, is the newest resident at Park Theater, having jumped ship from Zappos Theater for a deal that reportedly pays as much as $500,000 per show. The Britney: Domination residency kicks off February 13, 2019, with 32 performances scheduled through August 17. Early teases, and especially that name, suggest a more mature, sensual experience. That Spears chose Park MGM for her second residency speaks to the drawing power of what’s become the Strip’s hottest corridor that includes NoMad Las Vegas, The Park and T-Mobile Arena. Spears now shares the neighborhood with the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, as well as other A-list Park Theater headliners Lady Gaga, whose Enigma show debuts New Year’s Eve weekend; Aerosmith (coming in April 2019); and longtime Strip headliner Cher. Premium VIP banquette tickets in multiples of four from $458 per person, 9 p.m., ticketmaster.com