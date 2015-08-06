    

Parties

See More
Read More
Vegas Gives 2018
Read More
Dynamic Women Event
Read More
Modern Man Event

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Keep Memory Alive's 23rd annual Power of Love®

| November 28, 2018 | Calendar

Share

On Saturday, March 16, some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry will gather together to celebrate

Keep Memory Alive’s 23rd annual Power of Love® gala

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Make plans to take part in this extraordinary celebration,

honoring legendary singer, songwriter, actor and record producer,

LIONEL RICHIE,

with many musical surprises and guest appearances to be announced!

Enjoy luxury auctions, exquisite wines, tantalizing cocktails, and delectable cuisine prepared by WOLFGANG PUCK of the famed Spago and DANIEL HUMM of the renowned Eleven Madison Park—all while raising funds and awareness for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and its fight against brain disease including Alzheimer's, Huntington's and Parkinson's diseases, multiple sclerosis and multiple system atrophy.

Purchase tickets today.

Tags: keep memory alive’s power of love gala
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts



Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE