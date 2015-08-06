| November 28, 2018 | Calendar

On Saturday, March 16, some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry will gather together to celebrate

Keep Memory Alive’s 23rd annual Power of Love® gala

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Make plans to take part in this extraordinary celebration,

honoring legendary singer, songwriter, actor and record producer,

LIONEL RICHIE,

with many musical surprises and guest appearances to be announced!

Enjoy luxury auctions, exquisite wines, tantalizing cocktails, and delectable cuisine prepared by WOLFGANG PUCK of the famed Spago and DANIEL HUMM of the renowned Eleven Madison Park—all while raising funds and awareness for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and its fight against brain disease including Alzheimer's, Huntington's and Parkinson's diseases, multiple sclerosis and multiple system atrophy.

