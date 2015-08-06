Christmas Town at Cowabunga Bay November 23rd - December 31st

| November 9, 2018 | Calendar

Cowabunga Bay is thrilled to be hosting this one-of-a-kind Holiday Event.

From November 23rd – December 31st the entire park will be filled with holiday decorations, spectacular lights and displays, family winter activities and of course delicious Holiday Foods & Drinks. Activities include:

Nick’s Lighting Spectacular – Cowabunga Bay lights up the night with over 3 million twinkling lights that illuminate the park with festive holiday magic.

The Polar Express train ride will take riders along a track to view all the festive grounds and displays of Christmas Town.

Jingle Bell Sledding Hill – Experience real snow in Las Vegas. Grab a snow tube and experience the thrills of sledding down an actual 100′ long snow hill.

Santa Claus' Cozy Cottage – Make some memories and get your photo with Santa Claus. This is also the best time to make sure you whisper in his ear your Christmas wishes.

'Let It Snow' Spectacular – Admirers will gaze at the spectacular light show as flashing lights dance along to iconic holiday songs and snowflakes begin to fall.

Rudolph Saves Christmas Shoot Out – Thrill-seekers can help Rudolph save Christmas by defeating the Grinch and Abominable Snowman in the paintball zone for $10 (includes 100 paint-balls).

Blitzen's Bounce House Bonanza – Adventurers are invited to bounce around with friends and family through the 40-foot Christmas obstacle course.

Merry Magic Tree – Marvel at the 40-foot tall Merry Magic Tree as over 500,000 lights sparkle with joy.

Frosty's Snow Ball Fun – Friends and families will have endless amounts of fun with a "snow" ball fight in the wondrous ball pit.

Tiny Tim's Train Ride – Little ones will celebrate the holidays with a joyful mini train ride.

Admission is just $25 or FREE with your 2018 Season Pass (Saturday nights excluded).