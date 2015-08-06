| September 7, 2018 | Calendar

Arcis Golf and LOVE HOPE STRENGTH FOUNDATION Present the 1st Annual Rock the Pines featuring THE ALARM with very special guests Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms and Billy Duffy of The Cult.

Sat, Oct 20, 2018 8:00 PM

Desert Pines Golf Club 3415 East Bonanza Road Las Vegas, NV 89101

VIP Golf Event & Concert $125

Your VIP experience starts with 9-holes of golf at Desert Pines Golf Club as you play the course you'll get up close and interact with band members and musicians as they play and sing during your round. Then a live performance by The Alarm with very special guests Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms and Billy Duffy of The Cult.



Concert Only $75

The Alarm & Special Guests starting at 8 pm

For more information, eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-pines-featuring-the-alarm-tickets-49175852298