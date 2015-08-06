Second Annual Chalktober Fest

| August 23, 2018 | Calendar

Calling all artists!

Registration is open for Skye Canyon’s second annual chalk art competition that will be part of Chalktober Fest on Oct. 20.

Artists can compete in cash prizes in three categories: high school student, amateur, and professional artist.

Cash prizes in each category are $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.

One overall winner will be selected by event attendees for a $500 People’s Choice award.

Registration is free but limited to 45 artists.

Skye Canyon is also offering a limited number of 10’ x 10’ vendor booths to local artists at no cost to showcase and sell their work.

Consideration deadline for the competition or vendor booth is Sept. 20.

For more information, go to SkyeCanyon.com.