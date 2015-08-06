5 Beauty Experts Share Their Tips and Tricks for Getting Red-Carpet Ready

| March 8, 2018 | People

In need of a glam squad? Look no further. These beauty experts will keep you red-carpet ready.

Alexis Darcey - Hair Stylist

Vegas locals need to take note of Alexis Darcey’s warning to all of her clients. “I think a lot of Las Vegans don’t know how hard our water is on the hair,” she says. Her clients include tastemakers who are always setting the next trend. She predicts a departure from long locks and adds, “Natural texture is in [in] a big way, so all my curly girls, put down the irons and embrace your natural curls!” mosaicsalonvegas.com

Karla Delarosa - Makeup Artist

Karla Delarosa’s obsession with the art of makeup and being ahead of the curve has made her an in-demand makeup artist for editorial shoots and high-end bridal clients. She stresses the importance of a good moisturizer, no matter what your skin type. “Skin should be the most important feature of the look. This will make your foundation blend easier and give you that natural look.” 702.241.3233

Bree Goldwater - Waxing Guru

This year, “Human Landscaper” Bree Goldwater predicts lots of “landscaping” ahead. “I believe the number of people ‘taking it all off’ will continue to grow, especially men,” she says. Her company, BOX, was an instant hit commanding standing appointments from Vegas’ elite when its original doors opened in 1999. Two locations, bikiniwaxing.com

Merina Dougan - Esthetician

Merina Dougan approaches skincare with a style all her own. The South African native believes in energy and healing when it comes to her expert skincare. In addition to massage, her treatments incorporate advanced technology and meditation. Her “beauty from within” approach is reflected in her advice: “Detox your body, and cleanse your gut. The results will show on your skin.” kayabeauty.com

Reyna Nebeker - Lash Master

As owner of Cherry Lash Lounge, Reyna Nebeker earned her “Lash Master” reputation by a process she calls “framing the eyes.” She is excited about recent innovations that allow for more extensions without the weight. Her advice may surprise you: “My number one secret to clients is to give yourself two to four lash fills with different lash artists to make sure you experience a diverse lash artist skill set.” Two locations, cherrylash.com