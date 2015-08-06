    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 13, 2018

Masso Osteria Grand Opening
Read More

February 10, 2018

Salute to Vegas Heros
Read More

February 10, 2018

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Its February Issue with Cover Star Lili Reinhart at Sugar Factory Las Vegas

People

See More
Read More

March 8, 2018

5 Beauty Experts Share Their Tips and Tricks for Getting Red-Carpet Ready
Read More

January 3, 2018

Backstreet Boys Dish on Their Dream Collaboration & Valentine's Day Plans at Moon Palace Cancun Concert
Read More

December 29, 2017

Imagine Dragons' Daniel Platzman on the Band's New Year's Eve Concert, Grammy Nominations & Upcoming International Tour

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 1, 2018

Chicago-Based Bavette's Is Changing the Steakhouse Game in Sin City
Read More

February 27, 2018

5 Wine Bars You Need to Visit around Vegas
Read More

February 15, 2018

Giada De Laurentiis Debuts Her Second Restaurant in Sin City

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 5, 2018

This Stunning Development Redefines Luxury Living in Las Vegas
Read More

February 20, 2018

The Luxurious Airbnb Properties You Need to Book in Vegas
Read More

January 19, 2018

Summerlin Continues to Evolve with the Introduction of an Ultra-Exclusive Community

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 7, 2018

Must-Try Beauty Products That Provide Instant Results
Read More

January 9, 2018

Here's Why You Need La Prairie's Newest Product in Your Beauty Cabinet
Read More

December 29, 2017

7 Party-Approved Nail Polish Colors for the Perfect NYE Manicures
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Beauty Experts Share Their Tips and Tricks for Getting Red-Carpet Ready

| March 8, 2018 | People

Share

In need of a glam squad? Look no further. These beauty experts will keep you red-carpet ready.

Beauty-Experts.jpg

Alexis Darcey - Hair Stylist

Vegas locals need to take note of Alexis Darcey’s warning to all of her clients. “I think a lot of Las Vegans don’t know how hard our water is on the hair,” she says. Her clients include tastemakers who are always setting the next trend. She predicts a departure from long locks and adds, “Natural texture is in [in] a big way, so all my curly girls, put down the irons and embrace your natural curls!” mosaicsalonvegas.com

Karla Delarosa - Makeup Artist

Karla Delarosa’s obsession with the art of makeup and being ahead of the curve has made her an in-demand makeup artist for editorial shoots and high-end bridal clients. She stresses the importance of a good moisturizer, no matter what your skin type. “Skin should be the most important feature of the look. This will make your foundation blend easier and give you that natural look.” 702.241.3233

Bree Goldwater - Waxing Guru

This year, “Human Landscaper” Bree Goldwater predicts lots of “landscaping” ahead. “I believe the number of people ‘taking it all off’ will continue to grow, especially men,” she says. Her company, BOX, was an instant hit commanding standing appointments from Vegas’ elite when its original doors opened in 1999. Two locations, bikiniwaxing.com

Merina Dougan - Esthetician

Merina Dougan approaches skincare with a style all her own. The South African native believes in energy and healing when it comes to her expert skincare. In addition to massage, her treatments incorporate advanced technology and meditation. Her “beauty from within” approach is reflected in her advice: “Detox your body, and cleanse your gut. The results will show on your skin.” kayabeauty.com

Reyna Nebeker - Lash Master

As owner of Cherry Lash Lounge, Reyna Nebeker earned her “Lash Master” reputation by a process she calls “framing the eyes.” She is excited about recent innovations that allow for more extensions without the weight. Her advice may surprise you: “My number one secret to clients is to give yourself two to four lash fills with different lash artists to make sure you experience a diverse lash artist skill set.” Two locations, cherrylash.com

Tags:
Categories: People

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
5 Beauty Experts Share Their Tips and Tricks for Getting Red-Carpet Ready



Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE