December 7, 2017

VIP Celebration at Winter's Village
Read More

November 21, 2017

Disaronno & Missoni Celebrate a New Collaboration at the MGM Grand Las Vegas
Read More

November 9, 2017

8th Annual Fashion for Autism

Read More

January 3, 2018

Backstreet Boys Dish on Their Dream Collaboration & Valentine's Day Plans at Moon Palace Cancun Concert
Read More

December 29, 2017

Imagine Dragons' Daniel Platzman on the Band's New Year's Eve Concert, Grammy Nominations & Upcoming International Tour
Read More

December 1, 2017

Boyz II Men Stand Strong with Las Vegas

Read More

December 28, 2017

6 Bottles of Champagne Perfect for Any New Year's Party
Read More

December 5, 2017

Here's Why Black Tap NYC is Heading to Vegas
Read More

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef

Read More

November 28, 2017

MacDonald Highlands is Redefining Luxury Living
Read More

November 14, 2017

Escape Las Vegas with a Visit to These 4 Holiday Getaway Spots
Read More

November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look

Read More

December 29, 2017

7 Party-Approved Nail Polish Colors for the Perfect NYE Manicures
Read More

November 27, 2017

Jewelry Designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp on Misahara Jewelry's Collaboration with Gemfields & the Make-A-Wish Foundation
Read More

November 21, 2017

Michael Kors Takes 'Michael Kors The Walk' to Shanghai in Style
Backstreet Boys Dish on Their Dream Collaboration & Valentine's Day Plans at Moon Palace Cancun Concert

By Paul Zahn | January 3, 2018 | People

Over 7,000 fans fawned over the Backstreet Boys when the best-selling boy band performed at the arena at the five-star, AAA Four Diamond property, Moon Palace Cancun. We caught up with the guys to chat about everything from bad hair to the best way to spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas.

Backstreet_Boys

On Their Dream Collaborator

HOWIE DOROUGH: Bruno Mars! He is a very talented artist. We all love and respect his music. I had a chance to see his show in Vegas—an amazing artist, very talented. It would be an honor for him to sing something with us.

AJ MCLEAN: I would say Backstreet Boys and Imagine Dragons could be a really cool mash-up. I had a chance to meet those guys at a charity event in Las Vegas. They are all really big fans of us, as we are of them. That would be something really epic.

BRIAN LITTRELL: We all have 20 percent each so I do not want to share (chuckles).

On Romantic Ideas for Valentine’s Day

AM: We will be in Las Vegas doing our next leg of our Las Vegas residency. Hopefully, we will all have our wives out with us. My wife doesn’t really like Valentine’s Day. So I will make both my daughters my two Valentines—that will be fun.

NICK CARTER: We will all just do what Howie did—take a Grand Canyon flight, have it drop us off, and have a picnic.

KEVIN RICHARDSON: My go-to is to switch it up, mix it up. Surprise her, every time! It keeps the fuego going.

On Bands That Inspired The Backstreet Boys

NC: We talk a lot about Boyz II Men, Shai, and Jodeci. The older groups from Motown too—The Temptations, The Chi-Lites—they became the core of what the Backstreet Boys are now. The Doo Wop groups like the Four Seasons—where it is all about singing first and singing acapella. Those are the ones that influenced us.

KR: Not only groups, but Michael Jackson, the Jackson Five—they inspired us.

On Past Tour Regrets

AM: Oh good lord! There are many outfits that we all sure wish we could have burned. There was this era during the early 90’s where there was a certain look that fit us that I feel is slowly coming back. But not to the extent that we were at—everything so baggy with overalls and crazy hair colors.

NC: I don’t know if that’s true that it is coming back! Is that true?

KR: Baggy is coming back.

AM: You just bought baggy jeans.

NC: I only did it because Kevin was doing it in the dressing room and he told me it was coming back!

AM: The '90s are coming back!

Photography via Facebook.com/BackStreetBoys

