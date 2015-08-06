By Paul Zahn | January 3, 2018 | People

Over 7,000 fans fawned over the Backstreet Boys when the best-selling boy band performed at the arena at the five-star, AAA Four Diamond property, Moon Palace Cancun. We caught up with the guys to chat about everything from bad hair to the best way to spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas.

On Their Dream Collaborator

HOWIE DOROUGH: Bruno Mars! He is a very talented artist. We all love and respect his music. I had a chance to see his show in Vegas—an amazing artist, very talented. It would be an honor for him to sing something with us.

AJ MCLEAN: I would say Backstreet Boys and Imagine Dragons could be a really cool mash-up. I had a chance to meet those guys at a charity event in Las Vegas. They are all really big fans of us, as we are of them. That would be something really epic.

BRIAN LITTRELL: We all have 20 percent each so I do not want to share (chuckles).

On Romantic Ideas for Valentine’s Day

AM: We will be in Las Vegas doing our next leg of our Las Vegas residency. Hopefully, we will all have our wives out with us. My wife doesn’t really like Valentine’s Day. So I will make both my daughters my two Valentines—that will be fun.

NICK CARTER: We will all just do what Howie did—take a Grand Canyon flight, have it drop us off, and have a picnic.

KEVIN RICHARDSON: My go-to is to switch it up, mix it up. Surprise her, every time! It keeps the fuego going.

On Bands That Inspired The Backstreet Boys

NC: We talk a lot about Boyz II Men, Shai, and Jodeci. The older groups from Motown too—The Temptations, The Chi-Lites—they became the core of what the Backstreet Boys are now. The Doo Wop groups like the Four Seasons—where it is all about singing first and singing acapella. Those are the ones that influenced us.

KR: Not only groups, but Michael Jackson, the Jackson Five—they inspired us.

On Past Tour Regrets

AM: Oh good lord! There are many outfits that we all sure wish we could have burned. There was this era during the early 90’s where there was a certain look that fit us that I feel is slowly coming back. But not to the extent that we were at—everything so baggy with overalls and crazy hair colors.

NC: I don’t know if that’s true that it is coming back! Is that true?

KR: Baggy is coming back.

AM: You just bought baggy jeans.

NC: I only did it because Kevin was doing it in the dressing room and he told me it was coming back!

AM: The '90s are coming back!