By Francesca Conlin | December 29, 2017 | People

Hot off the heels of their recent Grammy nominations, rock band and Vegas natives Imagine Dragons isn’t slowing down anytime soon. We chatted with drummer Daniel Platzman to learn about their New Year’s Eve concert at Allstate’s Fan Fest in New Orleans, their philanthropic efforts with the community there, and their upcoming international tour.

First off, congrats on Imagine Dragons’ recent Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Does it feel different from when you won in 2014?

DANIEL PLATZMAN: I would say both in 2014 and this time we were not expecting it, but it was wonderfully validating and my parents freaked out equally as crazy. I’m very much looking forward to the Grammys in 2018. There’s going to be a lot of very talented people that I look up to in that room, so I’m probably going to be quivering in my boots a bit. Hopefully, I’ll put on a brave face.

Will you celebrate any differently if you win again?

DP: Well let’s see. Last time my brother drank scotch out of my Grammy and then sent me a photo. He didn’t tell me. So I guess this time I’ll just have to keep it locked up a little better from him. That’s the only difference.

Ahead of the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl, Imagine Dragons is performing on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans in a free concert as part of the Allstate Fan Fest. How do think the energy will differ there?

DP: I’m hoping it’s going to be the same rambunctious, fun crowd from the last Allstate Fan Fest we did. The performance starts at 7 p.m. central time, but we go on at 10 p.m. central time. It’s also being streamed as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. I am very much looking forward to going down to New Orleans. It’s one of my favorite cities. I know the last time, the band had to peel me away from Preservation Hall because I wouldn’t leave since I was just grooving with the band so hard. It’s so much fun to just walk around that city—the food’s great, the music’s amazing. I know we’re also going to be giving back to the community a little bit earlier that day. We’re going to go down to the APEX Youth Center to give it a refurbishing, a little makeover. I know it’s a popular spot in town, so to give back to the community and also be going down there to do a free show for everyone is amazing. Free shows bring everyone together—all the people. And that’s the whole point of music—it’s a language-less communication for everyone. I hope everyone comes down.

Why did you choose to get involved with this specific cause?

DP: Since we’re going down to New Orleans, it feels right to give back to the New Orleans community. For us, we have our own organization called the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which I know is going to be tied into this as well and anything we do during the year for TRF means the world to us. The gala this year blew us away with just how successful it was. It’s growing every year and to know that those families will be helped out just gives us a feeling that no stage could ever give us. It’s just a part of who we are.

You’re going out on tour shortly, what’s your favorite part about being on the road?

DP: The best part about being on the road is getting to send my brother insane selfies from around the world with signs in other languages. It’s a wonderful Platzman tradition. For me, personally, to go a place we’ve never been before and to put on a show for the first time for those people gives me an extra thrill. And I know in 2018 we get to do that a couple of times. It’s going to be great.

Anything you’re hoping or wishing for in 2018?

DP: Oh man, I try not to look too far ahead at the calendar so as not to overwhelm myself. I carefully don’t keep myself too informed and give myself selective amnesia, but I will say we are touring a lot. And we are going to a lot of new places around the world. I’m just so excited. That said, and I can’t spoil it, but we have a couple of tricks up our sleeve for 2018. I’m thinking specifically about something I can’t say but I’m very excited for when it happens. I think the fans will be very excited too.

What can we expect from you and your bandmates next?

DP: Those guys are crazy. You’re talking to me at the end of the holidays and so this is a very rare time when I haven’t seen them in six days. Man, I wonder if one of them has a mustache or something? Maybe by the end of 2018 I can get us all back to mustaches—that was a thing. That was an era, so we’ll see.

The Allstate Fan Fest New Year’s Eve Concert begins at 7 p.m. CT on December 31, 2017. Click here for more info on Imagine Dragons 2018 tour schedule.