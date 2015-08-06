    

Lady Gaga Announces Two-Year Las Vegas Residency

By Gary Duff | December 27, 2017 | Culture

Pop superstar Lady Gaga announced recently that she'll be joining music royalty Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, as Las Vegas' latest act.

Lady_Gaga_in_Las_Vegas

The deal, which brings Gaga to the 5,300-seat MGM Park Theater for a two-year concert series, was inked just in time for the holidays with the singer confirming the news on Instagram.

According to reports from Variety, the Grammy-Award winner stands to earn just over $100 million for the two-year engagement.

Gaga is set to perform at least 70 shows at the Park Theater, with her residency at the Las Vegas venue beginning in December 2018.

Tags: celebrities residency lady gaga mgm grand hotel & casino lady gaga vegas
Categories: Culture

Photography via Instagram.com/ladygaga

