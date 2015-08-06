By Gary Duff | December 27, 2017 | Culture

Pop superstar Lady Gaga announced recently that she'll be joining music royalty Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, as Las Vegas' latest act.

The deal, which brings Gaga to the 5,300-seat MGM Park Theater for a two-year concert series, was inked just in time for the holidays with the singer confirming the news on Instagram.

According to reports from Variety, the Grammy-Award winner stands to earn just over $100 million for the two-year engagement.

Gaga is set to perform at least 70 shows at the Park Theater, with her residency at the Las Vegas venue beginning in December 2018.