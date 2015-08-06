By Gary Duff | December 7, 2017 | Culture

Vegas megastar and performer Celine Dion returned to the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas to begin work on her first English-language album since 2013.

Dion, whose hits include "All By Myself", "The Power of Love, and Titantic anthem "My Heart Will Go On," has recorded three other projects at the Studio at the Palms.

The singer confirmed to fans this past year that both Sia and P!nk are collaborators on her latest album, which is due out in fall of 2018.