November 21, 2017

Disaronno & Missoni Celebrate a New Collaboration at the MGM Grand Las Vegas
November 9, 2017

8th Annual Fashion for Autism
November 2, 2017

2017 Vegas Gives

December 1, 2017

Boyz II Men Stand Strong with Las Vegas
October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries

December 5, 2017

Here's Why Black Tap NYC is Heading to Vegas
November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon

November 28, 2017

MacDonald Highlands is Redefining Luxury Living
November 14, 2017

Escape Las Vegas with a Visit to These 4 Holiday Getaway Spots
November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look

November 27, 2017

Jewelry Designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp on Misahara Jewelry's Collaboration with Gemfields & the Make-A-Wish Foundation
November 21, 2017

Michael Kors Takes 'Michael Kors The Walk' to Shanghai in Style
October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
Boyz II Men Stand Strong with Las Vegas

By Rob Kachelriess | December 1, 2017 | People

This spring, Boyz II Men will mark five years of their residency at the Terry Fator Theatre inside the Mirage Hotel & Casino. It's a long run by Vegas standards—and long enough for the R&B vocal group to feel like a part of the community.

Boyz_II_Men_Credit_Rony_Schram

"When we first got out here, it was like Groundhog Day," laughs tenor Wanya Morris in noting the repetitive nature of a residency. "It was the same thing over and over again, but once we got acclimated to the community, involving ourselves in local events and gaining friends… it now feels like family. It feels like home."

Boyz II Men will be performing on a different stage on the Strip tonight. The trio is part of the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at the T-Mobile Arena. The event brings together the best of the Las Vegas entertainment community with a diverse lineup that includes The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, Penn & Teller and more. Proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund that was established following the October 1 shooting on the Strip that claimed 58 lives and injured hundreds more.

Morris, a Philadelphia native, was in Las Vegas when the tragedy unfolded and remembers the night vividly. "I was in the studio recording. I had no idea. But I started seeing a lot of police cars out the window because I'm by UMC hospital. One of my friends got the news on Facebook. That's when those prayers started going up. It was real. It was surreal but real at the same time."

Morris and his bandmates, fellow tenor Shawn Stockman and baritone Nathan Morris, are eager to contribute to the healing process with tonight's performance. One of their biggest hits, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" carries an especially strong emotional weight during times of sadness. "It's always had a special meaning," says Morris. "It's about love lost and love remembered."

However, he's quick to make one thing clear for the audience.

"We don't want to bring the people down," says Morris. "This is an event for bringing people up. That song has a tendency to do both. We want people to remember their loved ones in a good way. The lyrics say, 'The good times that made us laugh outweigh the bad.' We want this song to represent the memories they have of loving that person and not the absence of their presence."

Tickets for the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert range from $75 to $125. The show gets underway tonight at 7:30 p.m. inside the T-Mobile Arena. 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-692-1600

Tags: vegas performers boyz ii men vegas performances
Categories: People

Photography courtesy Rony Schram

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

