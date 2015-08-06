    

Michael Kors Takes 'Michael Kors The Walk' to Shanghai in Style

By Gary Duff | November 21, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Fashion icon Michael Kors hosted guests from around the world at the Shanghai Expo I-Pavillion this past week. The event celebrated Kors' long-lasting influence in fashion and tipped its hat to his global fashion street-style campaign, "Michael Kors The Walk".

Michael_Kors_Walk

“I love visiting China—there’s this amazing, simultaneous sense of incredible history and an exhilarating future,” Kors said of his visit to Shanghai. “The energy and curiosity is something I feel every time I visit. Our Chinese clients love fashion and travel the same as I do! So I’m thrilled to be back in Shanghai with an event that allows our customers to experience the energy and style of Michael Kors in a glamorous, unique and exciting way.”

Guests, including VIPs such as Michael Kors brand ambassador Yang Mi, Soo Joo Park, Hikari Mori, Ella Richards, and Princess Olympia of Greece, who attended were able to experience the Kors brand by starring in their own shareable and immersive fashion films.


Fil Xiao Bai stars in her own "The Walk" fashion film.

Attendees who entered the "Kors Walkbox", took a glamorous stroll down legendary streets, and ended their turn in a hail of paparazzi flashes. After a final, hands-on edit by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nathan Phillips, the video was delivered to each guest, ready to share on social media.

Innovative performances by DJ Sebastian Perrin, singer Bibi Zhou, and hip-hop artist Nick Chou, also accompanied the festivites.

Tags: fashion las vegas michael kors michael kors vegas fashion show
Categories: Style & Beauty

Photography courtesy Michael Kors

