Disaronno & Missoni Celebrate a New Collaboration at the MGM Grand Las Vegas

On November 9, Disaronno, the world’s favorite Italian liqueur, celebrated the West Coast launch of its "Disaronno Wears Missoni" bottle at the exclusive Mansion at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Fans in attendance were treated to custom Disaronno cocktails, such as the new Special Angela 20, which was created to toast the collaboration and Angela Missoni’s 20th Anniversary. While mingling and sipping cocktails, guests were treated to live music performed by a local pianist, along with the Bridge Cellos, and had the opportunity to capture the moment with a keepsake photo surrounded by life-size "Disaronno wears Missoni" bottles. Following Disaronno’s successful collaborations with renowned fashion houses, Moschino, Versace, Roberto Cavalli and ETRO, the "Disaronno wears Missoni" bottle marks the fifth year of the brand’s successful ICON Project.