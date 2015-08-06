    

Parties

November 9, 2017

8th Annual Fashion for Autism
November 2, 2017

2017 Vegas Gives
October 19, 2017

Enclave Grand Opening

People

October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries
October 5, 2017

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

Food & Drink

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon
October 6, 2017

5 Vegas Hotels with Amazing Room Service Menus

Home & Real Estate

November 14, 2017

Escape Las Vegas with a Visit to These 4 Holiday Getaway Spots
November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look
October 30, 2017

How to Play with Symmetry Indoors and Out

Style & Beauty

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 10, 2017

12 Charitable Beauty and Style Buys to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
September 15, 2017

Bellusso Jewelers and Piaget Celebrate 60 years of the Altiplano Collection
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Top Tastemakers Share Their Favorite Holiday Hotspots in Las Vegas

By Paul Zahn | November 16, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

We caught up with some of Las Vegas’ most influential personalities to find out where they spend their time around the holidays.

Marc Jay, Co-owner of Kelly Cardenas Salon

Marc-Jay-holiday-spots.jpg

“As I spend about thirty hours a week in casinos, when it comes to holidays I tend to avoid the Strip. Located in Chinatown, Sparrow and Wolf is an amazing new restaurant that my friend Brian Howard opened. It’s not often you’ll find a north London Jew on Spring Mountain.”

JJ Snyder, Host of The Morning Blend on KTNV ABC TV

JJ-Snyder-holiday-spots.jpg

“I love all the glam and glitter of the holidays, but I also like nesting and staying close to home. For me, Bottiglia at Green Valley Ranch is just the spot. Snuggle up to the bar with a couple of friends and enjoy a cocktail. They have a great wine list but I'm mad for their Italian Prosecco. Warning get your Uber app ready cause you'll want to order more then one. Or if mood is right and your glass is empty, take a stroll down the district and enjoy the holiday lights.”

Jamie Tran, Chef at The Black Sheep

Jamie-Tran-holiday-spots.jpg

“The holiday season is my favorite time of year, especially in the culinary community. One of my favorite spots to go is Tokyo Boys in Henderson. I always order their kakuni (braised pork & eggs) with a side of rice because it reminds me of home and my mom's cooking.”

Robert Davies, Whole Foods Market SOPAC Specialty Associate Coordinator - Wine & Spirits Buyer

"L ’Atelier De Joel Robuchon MGM Grand is where I love to go and kick off the holiday season. For me, I love to dress up, hit the town and watching the theater of my food being prepared in this exhibition kitchen is a wonderful experience all the while sipping fine champagne and enjoying canapes. Especially important to me is enjoying food beyond my culinary talents—although the mashed potatoes are beyond description and worthy of their own visit.”

Diana Edelman, Founder of Vegans Baby

Diana-Edelman-holiday-spots.jpg

Panevino Italian Grille is my holiday hot spot. General manager Vincenzo Granata has created an incredible plant-based menu that has a lot of healthy options (like oil-free dishes). My favorite dish is Vincenzo's organic "ricotta" and spinach ravioli with ground walnuts in a creamy vodka tomato sauce.”

Dr. Constantine George, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of Epitomedical

Dr-Contantine-George-holiday-spots.jpg

“The holidays are a busy time with family, office parties, and convention season so I prep at Artform Salon and head to Nordstrom’s to stock up on business wear. T-Bones Chophouse in Red Rock is great for family gatherings and it's tradition to check out the Bellagio Conservatory each year.”

Jennifer Yen, Founder of Purlisse Skincare

Jen-Yen-holiday-spots.jpg

“The Holiday's are a great time to steal a 'me moment' amongst the hustle, bustle (and chaos!) the season often brings. I know how important glowing skin is, especially during the Holiday Season—it is when we tend to socialize more, and want to look (and feel) our best. The Spa at The Mandarin Oriental specializes in marrying Eastern Beauty Traditions for the busy Western go-getter!”

Tags: restaurants spas holidays vegas hotspots
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography courtesy of diana edelman; dr. Constantine George; Jamie tran; jen yen; jj Snyder; marc jay

