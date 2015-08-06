    

Parties

November 9, 2017

8th Annual Fashion for Autism
November 2, 2017

2017 Vegas Gives
October 19, 2017

Enclave Grand Opening

People

October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries
October 5, 2017

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

Food & Drink

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon
October 6, 2017

5 Vegas Hotels with Amazing Room Service Menus

Home & Real Estate

November 14, 2017

Escape Las Vegas with a Visit to These 4 Holiday Getaway Spots
November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look
October 30, 2017

How to Play with Symmetry Indoors and Out

Style & Beauty

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 10, 2017

12 Charitable Beauty and Style Buys to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
September 15, 2017

Bellusso Jewelers and Piaget Celebrate 60 years of the Altiplano Collection
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Escape Las Vegas with a Visit to These 4 Holiday Getaway Spots

By Paul Zahn | November 14, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

The holidays are right around the corner and that can mean stress and chaos. Why not skip the pandemonium and escape Las Vegas this year? We rounded up four zen-like sanctuaries perfect for a holiday retreat.

The Retreat Costa Rica

Costa_Rica

The Retreat Costa Rica is the perfect escape for the Las Vegas resident seeking a “better for you” retreat experience. The sanctuary, situated on a gated eight-acre mountainside resort, is operated by internationally recognized health guru Diana Stobo. The boutique hotel is designed for individuals, couples, and groups who want to learn about wellness. The hotel boasts a variety of classes including yoga, meditation, whole food, and raw cooking, and a long list of spa treatments. The Retreat also offers attendees a variety of options for excursions around the bountiful and beautiful Costa Rica. Barrio Jesús de Atenas, Alajuela, Atenas, Costa Rica

The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun

TheGrandCancun

Located inside the AAA Four Diamond awarded Moon Palace Cancun, The Grand offers a boutique experience within a remarkable and expansive world-class resort. The property boasts more than 1,300 guest rooms, a contemporary lobby, five swim-up bars, a gorgeous beach club, nine outdoor swimming pools, and 17 food and beverage outlets. The paradise destination also has countless activities for children from a water park to a gymnasium to a bowling alley. In addition, The Grand features a wide variety of cuisine throughout the property from Lebanese to Italian to Peruvian to Caribbean with Palace Resorts being the first and only luxury, all inclusive chain to offer Certified Angus Beef at it’s properties—truly elevating the experience for guests. This holiday season The Moon Palace is featuring some A-list entertainment, including The Backstreet Boys, who are bringing their “Large Than Life” Tour to the locale on December 29. Carretera Cancun-Chetumal Km. 340, Riviera Maya, Cancun, QROO, Mexico

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Mauna_Kea_Hawaii_BH_Pool_Beauty_Shot

Nestled on the Big Island of Hawaii, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is the perfect sanctuary to escape the hectic LA holiday chaos. The zen paradise provides the perfect setting to sip handcrafted cocktails on white sand beaches while enjoying endless ocean views. The property features 252 newly renovated guest rooms, 10 suites, and a recently redesigned fine dining spot, Manta Restaurant. The luxurious resort boasts a remarkable collection of Asian and Pacific art curated by Laurance S. Rockefeller. Did we mention you can find the Big Island’s first-ever golf course at this picturesque property? 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr., Kohala Coast, Hawaii, 808-882-7222

The Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

23_Pool_La_Ceiba_Restaurant_at_Dawn

The Villa Premiere Boutique & Romantic Getaway is located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta—just a few steps from the heart of downtown. The luxurious sanctuary is perfect for couples or singles wanting to escape the Las Vegas hustle and bustle this holiday season. The resort's 80 luxurious rooms and suites, as well as its breathtaking landscapes and common areas, underwent a $3.8 million renovation. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a butler staff with sparkling wine followed by a welcome massage prior to checking in to this gorgeous oceanfront property. This contemporary resort has everything you need to relax and unwind this holiday season. Calle San Salvador 117, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Tags: holiday holiday season travel getaway
Categories: Home & Real Estate

