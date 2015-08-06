By Paul Zahn | November 14, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

The holidays are right around the corner and that can mean stress and chaos. Why not skip the pandemonium and escape Las Vegas this year? We rounded up four zen-like sanctuaries perfect for a holiday retreat.

The Retreat Costa Rica

The Retreat Costa Rica is the perfect escape for the Las Vegas resident seeking a “better for you” retreat experience. The sanctuary, situated on a gated eight-acre mountainside resort, is operated by internationally recognized health guru Diana Stobo. The boutique hotel is designed for individuals, couples, and groups who want to learn about wellness. The hotel boasts a variety of classes including yoga, meditation, whole food, and raw cooking, and a long list of spa treatments. The Retreat also offers attendees a variety of options for excursions around the bountiful and beautiful Costa Rica. Barrio Jesús de Atenas, Alajuela, Atenas, Costa Rica

The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun

Located inside the AAA Four Diamond awarded Moon Palace Cancun, The Grand offers a boutique experience within a remarkable and expansive world-class resort. The property boasts more than 1,300 guest rooms, a contemporary lobby, five swim-up bars, a gorgeous beach club, nine outdoor swimming pools, and 17 food and beverage outlets. The paradise destination also has countless activities for children from a water park to a gymnasium to a bowling alley. In addition, The Grand features a wide variety of cuisine throughout the property from Lebanese to Italian to Peruvian to Caribbean with Palace Resorts being the first and only luxury, all inclusive chain to offer Certified Angus Beef at it’s properties—truly elevating the experience for guests. This holiday season The Moon Palace is featuring some A-list entertainment, including The Backstreet Boys, who are bringing their “Large Than Life” Tour to the locale on December 29. Carretera Cancun-Chetumal Km. 340, Riviera Maya, Cancun, QROO, Mexico

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Nestled on the Big Island of Hawaii, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is the perfect sanctuary to escape the hectic LA holiday chaos. The zen paradise provides the perfect setting to sip handcrafted cocktails on white sand beaches while enjoying endless ocean views. The property features 252 newly renovated guest rooms, 10 suites, and a recently redesigned fine dining spot, Manta Restaurant. The luxurious resort boasts a remarkable collection of Asian and Pacific art curated by Laurance S. Rockefeller. Did we mention you can find the Big Island’s first-ever golf course at this picturesque property? 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr., Kohala Coast, Hawaii, 808-882-7222

The Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

The Villa Premiere Boutique & Romantic Getaway is located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta—just a few steps from the heart of downtown. The luxurious sanctuary is perfect for couples or singles wanting to escape the Las Vegas hustle and bustle this holiday season. The resort's 80 luxurious rooms and suites, as well as its breathtaking landscapes and common areas, underwent a $3.8 million renovation. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a butler staff with sparkling wine followed by a welcome massage prior to checking in to this gorgeous oceanfront property. This contemporary resort has everything you need to relax and unwind this holiday season. Calle San Salvador 117, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico