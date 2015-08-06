The Palazzo's Latest Exhibit is an Homage to the Rolling Stones

By Genevie Durano | November 22, 2017 | Culture

Ladies and gentlemen…“First you shock them. Then they put you in a museum,” Mick Jagger said when the Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. What a prescient thought that was. Exhibitionism, now open at Palazzo, is a dazzling chronicle of the band’s history, from its start in 1962 to the present.

The Rolling Stones’ tour posters are displayed in chronological order, reflecting cultural shifts in the last 50 years as seen through the band’s music.

But this is no dusty museum tour. Exhibitionism is a living, breathing homage to the Stones, comprising more than 500 original artifacts that tell the story of young lads at the forefront of ’60s counterculture who became the legends they are today. There are recordings, personal diaries, notebooks filled with lyrics, a re-creation of the band’s flat and gorgeous guitars—some of them recently used on tour. “You can walk through and really take the time and get every nuance, everything you want to know about the band,” says Adam Steck, founder and CEO of SPI Entertainment, who brought the exhibit to Las Vegas. Jagger’s legendary outfits, from designers such as Ossie Clark and Alexander McQueen, get their own room. You’ll also learn the history of that iconic tongue logo, designed by John Pasche, as well as the band’s collaborations with artists such as Andy Warhol and Shepard Fairey. The exhibit ends with a 3-D performance of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” but you’ll leave Exhibitionism feeling just the opposite. Now through Jan. 31, palazzo.com