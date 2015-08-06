    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 21, 2017

Disaronno & Missoni Celebrate a New Collaboration at the MGM Grand Las Vegas
Read More

November 9, 2017

8th Annual Fashion for Autism
Read More

November 2, 2017

2017 Vegas Gives

People

See More
Read More

October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
Read More

October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries
Read More

October 5, 2017

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
Read More

October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon
Read More

October 6, 2017

5 Vegas Hotels with Amazing Room Service Menus

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 14, 2017

Escape Las Vegas with a Visit to These 4 Holiday Getaway Spots
Read More

November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look
Read More

October 30, 2017

How to Play with Symmetry Indoors and Out

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 21, 2017

Michael Kors Takes 'Michael Kors The Walk' to Shanghai in Style
Read More

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
Read More

October 10, 2017

12 Charitable Beauty and Style Buys to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Palazzo's Latest Exhibit is an Homage to the Rolling Stones

By Genevie Durano | November 22, 2017 | Culture

Share

Ladies and gentlemen…“First you shock them. Then they put you in a museum,” Mick Jagger said when the Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. What a prescient thought that was. Exhibitionism, now open at Palazzo, is a dazzling chronicle of the band’s history, from its start in 1962 to the present.

Palazzo.jpg

The Rolling Stones’ tour posters are displayed in chronological order, reflecting cultural shifts in the last 50 years as seen through the band’s music.

But this is no dusty museum tour. Exhibitionism is a living, breathing homage to the Stones, comprising more than 500 original artifacts that tell the story of young lads at the forefront of ’60s counterculture who became the legends they are today. There are recordings, personal diaries, notebooks filled with lyrics, a re-creation of the band’s flat and gorgeous guitars—some of them recently used on tour. “You can walk through and really take the time and get every nuance, everything you want to know about the band,” says Adam Steck, founder and CEO of SPI Entertainment, who brought the exhibit to Las Vegas. Jagger’s legendary outfits, from designers such as Ossie Clark and Alexander McQueen, get their own room. You’ll also learn the history of that iconic tongue logo, designed by John Pasche, as well as the band’s collaborations with artists such as Andy Warhol and Shepard Fairey. The exhibit ends with a 3-D performance of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” but you’ll leave Exhibitionism feeling just the opposite. Now through Jan. 31, palazzo.com

Tags: culture Winter 2017
Categories: Culture

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products

Read More
Twyla's New Holiday Collection Showcases Contemporary Artists

Read More
The Palazzo's Latest Exhibit is an Homage to the Rolling Stones


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE