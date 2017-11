By Gary Duff | November 10, 2017 | Culture

Now through January 15, Twyla, an online marketplace for contemporay art, will be offering customers a special series of limited-edition prints from acclaimed artists Nick Turner, Laurent Elie Badessi, Amir Guberstein, BRONCO, and Elena Lyakir, this holiday season.

Laurent Elie Badessi's "Innocence Gold #3".

The site, which carries a plethora of original artworks, is offering each print ($130) from the 10-set collection in two sizes: 14 by 14 inches and 12 by 14 inches.

View the full Twyla holiday gift collection by visiting twyla.com/collections/holiday.