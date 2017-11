| November 6, 2017 | Calendar

The House of Creed invites you to discover Viking, our fiery, highly anticipated new men’s fragrance. Embark on a journey through virtual reality and be the first to explore our immersive 360° Viking tour a boundless exploration of Iceland’s unmarked territory. 12-6pm, Neiman Marcus, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109