Cutting Edge Watch Brand Roger Dubuis Launches An Exciting Pop-up Concept At Bellusso Jewelers

By Matthew Stewart | November 3, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Innovative and luxe timepieces from Roger Dubuis’ Excalibur collection will take center stage during the months of November and December at a pop-up concept shop at Bellusso Jewelers.

Created in a limited edition of eighty-eight, the Excalibur Aventador S Yellow ($195,000) was created in partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse. It is made from C-SMC carbon, a composite material technology used in Lamborghini cars. The self-winding, mechanical calibre features RD103SQ Double sprung balances linked with a differential giving it exceptional precision.

Roger Dubuis has gained serious traction in motorsports this year with the unveiling of a collaborative collection with legendary F1 tire supplier Pirelli in January and in a partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse that was heralded by the release of the Excalibur Aventador S in September. These pieces and many more arrive just in time for the Las Vegas International Auto Show. Bellusso Jewelers, The Grand Canal Shoppes, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-650- 2988; rogerdubuis.com