November 5, 2017

The Public Education Foundation's 16th Annual Education Hero Award Dinner at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas
October 9, 2017

Fashion For Hope Benefitting Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
September 29, 2017

Juhl Grand Opening

October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries
October 5, 2017

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon
October 6, 2017

5 Vegas Hotels with Amazing Room Service Menus

November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look
October 30, 2017

How to Play with Symmetry Indoors and Out
October 23, 2017

A Master Bathroom Freshens up Its 1970s Roots with Modern Farmhouse Style

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 10, 2017

12 Charitable Beauty and Style Buys to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
September 15, 2017

Bellusso Jewelers and Piaget Celebrate 60 years of the Altiplano Collection
Cutting Edge Watch Brand Roger Dubuis Launches An Exciting Pop-up Concept At Bellusso Jewelers

By Matthew Stewart | November 3, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Innovative and luxe timepieces from Roger Dubuis’ Excalibur collection will take center stage during the months of November and December at a pop-up concept shop at Bellusso Jewelers.

watch.jpg

Created in a limited edition of eighty-eight, the Excalibur Aventador S Yellow ($195,000) was created in partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse. It is made from C-SMC carbon, a composite material technology used in Lamborghini cars. The self-winding, mechanical calibre features RD103SQ Double sprung balances linked with a differential giving it exceptional precision.

Roger Dubuis has gained serious traction in motorsports this year with the unveiling of a collaborative collection with legendary F1 tire supplier Pirelli in January and in a partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse that was heralded by the release of the Excalibur Aventador S in September. These pieces and many more arrive just in time for the Las Vegas International Auto Show. Bellusso Jewelers, The Grand Canal Shoppes, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-650- 2988; rogerdubuis.com

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products

What to Watch for at This Year's Art Basel in Miami

Twyla's New Holiday Collection Showcases Contemporary Artists


