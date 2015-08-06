    

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look

By Yanic Simard, Houzz | November 7, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

If you’re looking for a timeless color scheme that will keep your kitchen out of the trends and in style for the long term, then look no further than one of these six classic color combinations.

Kitchen-Color-1-houzz.jpg

Designerpaint, original photo on Houzz

1. Shades of blue. One of the best aspects of blue is that, while any individual shade is bound to get dated, a combination of shades will always look beautiful. If you stick to neutrals and blues, you can easily add new accents over the years and never feel like you have to start from scratch to stay up to date.

Feel free to mix in green-blues, purple-blues or both. The overall effect will still read as monochromatic, and you can adjust the vibe by replacing one or two items.

Kitchen-Color-2-houzz.jpg

Barlow & Barlow Design, original photo on Houzz

2. Black and white. A black and white scheme, especially with a checkerboard floor, is one of the most iconic styles, and it can work in any size space. It’s safest to stick to about 10 to 20 percent black to keep the kitchen from feeling too dark. Feel free to cheat by using a charcoal off-black or some pale gray to subdue the drama.

Additionally, black window sashes are a timeless detail and an excellent way to add some black to a kitchen in an architectural way that doesn’t feel intrusive.

Kitchen-Color-3-houzz.jpg

The Good Guys, original photo on Houzz

3. Black, white and wood. To warm up black and white, add wood floors and wood accents for a look that feels lively despite not having any true — and possibly trendy — colors. In a larger kitchen, try black cabinets with a white island to make the island a focus. In a smaller kitchen, reverse the colors to keep the walls open and airy.

Related: Pick the Perfect Kitchen Lighting to Accent Your Color Scheme

Kitchen-Color-4-houzz.jpg

deVOL Kitchens, original photo on Houzz

4. Olive. Pulling color inspiration from food is an excellent way to stay timeless, and olive green is one of the most understated and tasteful hues there is. Instead of accent colors, mix it with warm metals and woods. Look to olives, herbs and champagne for color references when choosing finishes—they’ll always be kitchen-appropriate.

Related: Pair It With One of These Other Beautiful Shades of Green

Kitchen-Color-5-houzz.jpg

Bertolini Architects, original photo on Houzz

5. Off-white and white. If a crisp white kitchen is too stark for you, but you like the timeless serenity, use a mix of off-whites to create an architect’s dream palette. Accentuate with pure white to make the subtle details come alive.

Kitchen-Color-6-houzz.jpg

Toronto Interior Design Group | Yanic Simard, original photo on Houzz

6. Italian red. What is more kitchen-appropriate than tomato red? One of the safest ways to add red is through accessories. That way you know you won’t overdose on the color, which is easy to do with bright red walls, because the paint is guaranteed to seem bolder on the walls than the color swatch suggests.

However, red cabinetry can be beautiful, especially when applied only to the lowers (and picked up in details like red spices in clear jars). Look to authentic Italian food packaging for inspiration. This red will always feel tasteful.

Tags: home home decor interior design decorating houzz
Categories: Home & Real Estate

