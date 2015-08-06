By Kaitlynn Miller | November 1, 2017 | Lifestyle

From indoor theme parks to chocolate factories, we've rounded up the best kid-friendly activities for families around Vegas.

With attractions ranging from carousels and relaxed train rides to high-speed coasters and swinging pirates ships, there’s something for kids of every age at the Adventuredome at Circus Circus. And if you need a break from the rides, be sure to check out their arcade and miniature golf. 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-794-3939

Situated at the Silverton Hotel, this aquarium holds more than 117,000 gallons of water and features thousands of tropical fish. While you’re exploring the waters, keep your eye out for the live Mermaids that might swim by at a moment’s notice. 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., 702-263-7777

If your child has a sweet tooth, they’ll love a trip to Ethel M Chocolates—a chocolate factory with a cactus garden, viewing aisle, and tasting room. Take a peak inside the factory where their chocolate is made daily before attending a chocolate tasting class with their chocolatiers. From pecan brittle to sea-salted caramels, and everything in between, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds at this locale. 2 Cactus Garden Dr., Henderson, 800-438-4356

Featuring four tracks, three amusement rides, and arcade games, the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix is fun for the whole family. Let your child feel the thrill of racing with a ride in their go-karts before taking a spin on the tornado twister or dragon roller coaster. 1401 N Rainbow Blvd., 702-500-1794

For something fun, yet educational, head to CSI: The Experience— an attraction based off of the celebrated CSI series. As an interactive exhibit, visitors are provided with hands-on experience through the investigation of a staged crime scene and by interacting via video with favorite characters and real-life forensic experts. In solving the crime, children will advance their critical thinking skills and increase their knowledge of forensic science. 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd., 877-660-0660