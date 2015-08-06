    

Parties

November 5, 2017

The Public Education Foundation's 16th Annual Education Hero Award Dinner at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas
October 9, 2017

Fashion For Hope Benefitting Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
September 29, 2017

Juhl Grand Opening

People

October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries
October 5, 2017

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

Food & Drink

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon
October 6, 2017

5 Vegas Hotels with Amazing Room Service Menus

Home & Real Estate

November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look
October 30, 2017

How to Play with Symmetry Indoors and Out
October 23, 2017

A Master Bathroom Freshens up Its 1970s Roots with Modern Farmhouse Style

Style & Beauty

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 10, 2017

12 Charitable Beauty and Style Buys to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
September 15, 2017

Bellusso Jewelers and Piaget Celebrate 60 years of the Altiplano Collection
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
5 Kid-Friendly Activities Perfect for Families Visiting Las Vegas

By Kaitlynn Miller | November 1, 2017 | Lifestyle

From indoor theme parks to chocolate factories, we've rounded up the best kid-friendly activities for families around Vegas.

Adventuredome at Circus Circus

adventurdome-kids.jpg

With attractions ranging from carousels and relaxed train rides to high-speed coasters and swinging pirates ships, there’s something for kids of every age at the Adventuredome at Circus Circus. And if you need a break from the rides, be sure to check out their arcade and miniature golf. 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-794-3939

The Aquarium at the Silverton Hotel

silverton-aquarium-kids.jpg

Situated at the Silverton Hotel, this aquarium holds more than 117,000 gallons of water and features thousands of tropical fish. While you’re exploring the waters, keep your eye out for the live Mermaids that might swim by at a moment’s notice. 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., 702-263-7777

Ethel M Chocolates

ehtel-m-chocolate-kids.jpg

If your child has a sweet tooth, they’ll love a trip to Ethel M Chocolates—a chocolate factory with a cactus garden, viewing aisle, and tasting room. Take a peak inside the factory where their chocolate is made daily before attending a chocolate tasting class with their chocolatiers. From pecan brittle to sea-salted caramels, and everything in between, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds at this locale. 2 Cactus Garden Dr., Henderson, 800-438-4356

Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix

gran-prix-kids.jpg

Featuring four tracks, three amusement rides, and arcade games, the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix is fun for the whole family. Let your child feel the thrill of racing with a ride in their go-karts before taking a spin on the tornado twister or dragon roller coaster. 1401 N Rainbow Blvd., 702-500-1794

CSI: The Experience

csi-the-experience-kids.jpg

For something fun, yet educational, head to CSI: The Experience— an attraction based off of the celebrated CSI series. As an interactive exhibit, visitors are provided with hands-on experience through the investigation of a staged crime scene and by interacting via video with favorite characters and real-life forensic experts. In solving the crime, children will advance their critical thinking skills and increase their knowledge of forensic science. 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd., 877-660-0660

Tags: activities vegas activities kids family
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via facebook.com/circuscircus; silvertoncasino.com; facebook.com/ethelmchocolates; facebook.com/lasvegasminigranprix; facebook.com/csitheexperiencelasvegas

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products

What to Watch for at This Year's Art Basel in Miami


