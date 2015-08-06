    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
The Best Halloween Parties to Attend in Sin City This Weekend

By Kaitlynn Miller | October 26, 2017 | Lifestyle

From carnival-inspired affairs to daytime celebrations, we've rounded up the best Halloween parties to attend this weekend in Sin City.

Beetle-Oak at 1 OAK

1-oak-halloween.jpg

Situated in the Mirage Hotel and Casino, 1 OAK aims to bring a taste of New York nightlife to Vegas with its unique combination of art, fashion, and celebrity status. Featuring Avant-garde artwork and design, the 16,000-square-foot nightclub contains two separate rooms, each with a full-bar and DJ booth, perfect for over-the-top celebrations—especially on Halloween. Their Beetle-Oak Halloween party is set to take place on October 27 where attendees are welcome to dress is their best costume and dance along to songs spun by DJ Karma. 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-693-8300

Horror Story at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub

drias-halloween.jpg

Containing two full-service bars, a sprawling dance floor, and an 80-sided LED disco ball, we can’t think of a better place to spend Halloween weekend in Sin City than at the rooftop oasis, Drai’s Nightclub. This year, the Vegas hot spot will be hosting a five-night ‘Horror Story’ Halloween weekend celebration, which is set to feature some of the biggest names in the music industry such as DJ Crooked, Trey Songz, Future, and Lil Wayne. Patrons should dress to impress in their best costumes all weekend, but especially on Halloween night when the best-coordinated costumes will be awarded a $10,000 prize to split. The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-777-3800

XIV: Freakshow at Hyde Bellagio

hyde-freakshow-halloween.jpg

Take in the stunning views of the coveted fountains of Bellagio at the hotel’s premier nightclub, Hyde. With floor-to-ceiling windows, an expansive terrace, and an award-winning mixology program, you’re guaranteed an exciting night out at this Sin City spot. Head there on Halloween night in festive attire as they host their XIV: Freakshow, where patrons can purchase tickets ranging from general admission to VIP fast pass, and as always, bottle service options are available for the event. Bellagio Hotel and Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-693-8700

Halloween Weekend at the Wynn Las Vegas

xs-las-vegas-halloween.jpg

All weekend long, Wynn Las Vegas will be hosting epic Halloween celebrations at their numerous venues such as XS, Surrender, and Encore Beach Club, with each boasting spacious dance floors, bottle service, and an impressive roster of performers. From Thursday until Sunday, be sure to catch their extensive DJ lineup including some of the biggest names in dance music such as Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Diplo, and Marshmello. 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-770-7000

Party Brunch at Lavo

lavo-brunch-halloween.jpg

If you prefer to start your Halloween celebrations during the day, the party brunch at Lavo has got you covered. Join them on Saturday, October 28, when the Vegas hot spot will host a Heaven & Hell: Halloween Edition Party Brunch. Guests can choose between house/open format music downstairs or hip-hop upstairs at this two-floor venue, while they nosh on bites from the spot’s signature part brunch food menu. And be sure to show up in your best Halloween garb because guests will have the chance to win $5,000 during their costume contest. The Grand Canal Shoppes, 3325 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-791-1800

Tags: nightlife vegas nightlife parties halloween vegas parties
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via facebook.com/1oaklasvegas; caesars.com (Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub); facebook.com/hydebellagio; facebook.com/xslasvegas (Wynn Las Vegas); facebook.com/lavo

