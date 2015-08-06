By Kaitlynn Miller | October 18, 2017 | Lifestyle

Whether you’re looking for a rejuvenating weekend away or you and your girls need a relaxing break in-between pool parties and nights out, we’ve rounded up the best spas in Vegas that offer amazing group treatments for your bachelorette weekend.

Featuring a women’s lounge complete with whirlpools, eucalyptus steam rooms, a Harmonize Water Bar, and zero gravity chairs, the Spa at the Linq offers the ultimate relaxing environment for your weekend away. Once you and your friends are done enjoying the lounge, we suggest the bride-to-be books the bridal package—a 50-minute restoration massage followed by a 50-minute seasonal body polish and hydrating facial—while the bridal party rejuvenates with the by my side package, which features a 50-minute massage or facial followed by side-by-side seasonal pedicures. 3535 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-794-3242

Complete with Ganbanyoku beds, an outdoor therapy pool, and a Sho salt room, The Spa at Aria is a must-visit on your bachelorette getaway. And even though you’re here to relax, that doesn’t mean you can keep the party going by renting one of their private Spa Suites to accommodate your group. Featuring food and beverages, flat-screen televisions, and an overheard sound system, your spa day will be like none other. Choose from their menu of in-suite packages such as the premier celebration package, which features a hot stone massage, complimentary champagne, and a coconut milk bath, or their noir balance package where you can experience an aromatherapy massage, advance hydrafacial, and in-spa suite dining. 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-590-9600

If you’re looking for a more holistic approach to your spa day, the Qua Baths and Spa is a relaxing oasis featuring three Roman baths, a tea room, and cool blue tones to set the mood. For groups and parties, the spa suggests booking their Nobu Nagomi ritual in which guests begin with a floral foot bath and treatment before moving on to a massage accompanied by aroma massage oil and a facial treatment with an exfoliation and mask. Once you’re done with your treatments, move the bachelorette party to the Arctic ice room to experience falling snow or warm up in the sauna of the Laconium room, which was inspired by Roman steam baths. Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd., 609-343-2400

Inspired by the open sky, sand sculptures, and moonlit nights of the desert, Sahra Spa and Hammam is a unique retreat featuring a monsoon cave, a heated stone slab for treatments, and a steam room that unveils a cool micromist. Perhaps the most unique amenity of this tranquil sanctuary is their option to rent a spa suite—perfect for a bachelorette weekend. We suggest renting their Sahra Spa penthouse suite which comes complete with plush seating, a flat-screen TV, iPod dock, and a wet bar. Your bridal party can enjoy their treatments in a private area before relaxing in the whirlpool tubs, steam room, or vanity areas. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7171

While the Spa at Wynn has a gorgeous interior featuring calming neutral tones and warm lighting, we suggest opting for their poolside services so the bachelorette party can continue to enjoy their cabana experience while getting pampered. Choose between a 60, 90, or 110-minute massage depending on your relaxation needs, and if you want to boost your sunkissed glow, the spa also offer a 30-minute tan service. 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-770-3900