November 5, 2017

The Public Education Foundation's 16th Annual Education Hero Award Dinner at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas
October 9, 2017

Fashion For Hope Benefitting Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
September 29, 2017

Juhl Grand Opening

October 31, 2017

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products
October 13, 2017

8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries
October 5, 2017

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

November 9, 2017

Chef Lorena Garcia on Her New Restaurant & Becoming The Strip's First Latina Executive Chef
October 10, 2017

Here's Why You Should be Eating at Vegas' Newly Opened Blue Ribbon
October 6, 2017

5 Vegas Hotels with Amazing Room Service Menus

November 7, 2017

Paint Your Kitchen One of These 6 Colors for a Timeless Look
October 30, 2017

How to Play with Symmetry Indoors and Out
October 23, 2017

A Master Bathroom Freshens up Its 1970s Roots with Modern Farmhouse Style

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 10, 2017

12 Charitable Beauty and Style Buys to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
September 15, 2017

Bellusso Jewelers and Piaget Celebrate 60 years of the Altiplano Collection
Search Our Site

5 Las Vegas Spas Perfect for Your Bachelorette Weekend

By Kaitlynn Miller | October 18, 2017 | Lifestyle

Whether you’re looking for a rejuvenating weekend away or you and your girls need a relaxing break in-between pool parties and nights out, we’ve rounded up the best spas in Vegas that offer amazing group treatments for your bachelorette weekend.

Spa at the Linq

spa-at-the-linq-bridal-packages.jpg

Featuring a women’s lounge complete with whirlpools, eucalyptus steam rooms, a Harmonize Water Bar, and zero gravity chairs, the Spa at the Linq offers the ultimate relaxing environment for your weekend away. Once you and your friends are done enjoying the lounge, we suggest the bride-to-be books the bridal package—a 50-minute restoration massage followed by a 50-minute seasonal body polish and hydrating facial—while the bridal party rejuvenates with the by my side package, which features a 50-minute massage or facial followed by side-by-side seasonal pedicures. 3535 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-794-3242

The Spa at Aria

aria-bridal-packages.jpg

Complete with Ganbanyoku beds, an outdoor therapy pool, and a Sho salt room, The Spa at Aria is a must-visit on your bachelorette getaway. And even though you’re here to relax, that doesn’t mean you can keep the party going by renting one of their private Spa Suites to accommodate your group. Featuring food and beverages, flat-screen televisions, and an overheard sound system, your spa day will be like none other. Choose from their menu of in-suite packages such as the premier celebration package, which features a hot stone massage, complimentary champagne, and a coconut milk bath, or their noir balance package where you can experience an aromatherapy massage, advance hydrafacial, and in-spa suite dining. 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-590-9600

Qua Baths and Spa

qua-baths-bridal-packages.jpg

If you’re looking for a more holistic approach to your spa day, the Qua Baths and Spa is a relaxing oasis featuring three Roman baths, a tea room, and cool blue tones to set the mood. For groups and parties, the spa suggests booking their Nobu Nagomi ritual in which guests begin with a floral foot bath and treatment before moving on to a massage accompanied by aroma massage oil and a facial treatment with an exfoliation and mask. Once you’re done with your treatments, move the bachelorette party to the Arctic ice room to experience falling snow or warm up in the sauna of the Laconium room, which was inspired by Roman steam baths. Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd., 609-343-2400

Sahra Spa and Hammam

sahra-spa-bridal-packages.jpg

Inspired by the open sky, sand sculptures, and moonlit nights of the desert, Sahra Spa and Hammam is a unique retreat featuring a monsoon cave, a heated stone slab for treatments, and a steam room that unveils a cool micromist. Perhaps the most unique amenity of this tranquil sanctuary is their option to rent a spa suite—perfect for a bachelorette weekend. We suggest renting their Sahra Spa penthouse suite which comes complete with plush seating, a flat-screen TV, iPod dock, and a wet bar. Your bridal party can enjoy their treatments in a private area before relaxing in the whirlpool tubs, steam room, or vanity areas. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7171

The Spa at Wynn

spa-at-wynn-bridal_packages.jpg

While the Spa at Wynn has a gorgeous interior featuring calming neutral tones and warm lighting, we suggest opting for their poolside services so the bachelorette party can continue to enjoy their cabana experience while getting pampered. Choose between a 60, 90, or 110-minute massage depending on your relaxation needs, and if you want to boost your sunkissed glow, the spa also offer a 30-minute tan service. 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-770-3900

Tags: spas vegas spas relaxing bachelorette party
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via facebook.com/thelinq; caesars.com (Qua Baths & Spa); cosmopolitanvegas.com (Sahra Spa and Hammam); facebook.com/aria; wynnlasvegas.com

