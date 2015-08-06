    

5 Essential Activities for Thrill Seekers to Try around Vegas

By Kaitlynn Miller | October 13, 2017

From open-air leaps off of the Stratosphere to a high-speed chase in the Vegas desert, these are the best activities to get your adrenaline pumping around Sin City.

El Loco at Circus Circus

el-loco-adrenaline-rush.jpg

Situated inside the Circus Circus hotel is The Adventuredome—an indoor theme park featuring rides and attractions for all types of thrill seekers. While there are plenty of games and coasters to keep your afternoon busy, we suggest riding El Loco. With twists, turns, and stomach-churning drops, this ride is sure to get your heart racing. 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-794-3939

The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York

big-apple-boster-adrenaline-rush.jpg

As one of the can’t-miss coasters along the strip, the Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York was the first to feature a 180-degree “heartline” twist and dive maneuver—a surefire way to get your adrenaline pumping. And if you’re really looking to take the plunge, this destination offers a ‘Weddings on The Coaster’ package, allowing you to say, “I do” at 67 miles per hour. 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-740-6969

Sky Jump at the Stratosphere

sky-jump-adrenaline-rush.jpg

While the Stratosphere is home to many of Sin City’s most thrilling activities, such as the X-Scream and Insanity, it’s the SkyJump that really gets our hearts pounding. Holding the Guinness World Record as the highest commercial descent facility, those who dare to take the jump will experience an open-air leap from 829 feet above the strip at speeds topping 40 miles per hour. This experience is available during daytime, nighttime, and sunset. 2000 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-380-7777

VooDoo Zipline

voodoo-zipline-adrenaline-rush.jpg

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to fly above the coveted Las Vegas strip, now is your chance. Starting at the VooDoo Lounge situated atop Rio’s 50-story Masquerade tower, this thrilling zipline reaches speeds up to 33 miles per hour and soars more than 800-feet across Sin City to the Ipanema tower. Once the ride reaches its destination, guests will ride an additional 800-feet backwards to the starting point. VooDoo Zipline accommodates up to two riders, so you can either go solo or with a friend. 3700 W Flamingo Rd., 702-388-0477

Vegas Mini Baja Chase

baja-chase-adrenaline-rush.jpg

Engage in a high-speed chase across the Vegas desert with this adventurous activity. Situated 15 miles from the strip, the Vegas Mini Baja Chase takes place across 15,000 acres of varied high desert terrain. You will take the driver seat in one of their buggies—complete with a fully welded double loop steel roll cage—and chase one of their expert Dunies through the area featuring dunes, gravel, hard pack, hills, valleys, washed out creek beds, and trails running in different directions. 6925 Speedway Blvd. #106, 866-728-4443

Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via facebook.com/circuscircus; facebook.com/newyorknewyorklasvegas; stratospherehotel.com; sunbuggy.com; yelp.com user bill c. (VooDoo Zipline)

