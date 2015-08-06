By Kaitlynn Miller | October 11, 2017 | Lifestyle

Take a break from the pool parties and bustling attractions of Sin City and escape to one of these scenic golf courses for a day of relaxation and fun.

Surrounded by arroyos, canyons, and undisturbed desert washes, this golf course designed by renowned architect Bobby Weed is one of the most visually appealing courses in the area. And for those looking to work on their skills before hitting the links, the TPC Summerlin Practice Facility features an all-grass practice tee area and landing area, two wedge-play areas, and a 10,000 square-foot practice green with variable undulations. 1700 Village Center Cir, 702-256-0111

Designed by the iconic golf player, Arnold Palmer, the Red Rock Country Club was inspired by the natural beauty and rolling terrain of the area. The site’s two signature courses, the private Mountain Course and the public Arroyo Course, offer a challenge and a chance for competition amongst players. After your game, be sure to stop by the clubhouse for good food, fun, and spanning views of the city skyline and mountain peaks. 2250 Red Springs Dr., 702-304-5600

Situated in the McCullough Mountains, DragonRidge Country Club boasts stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Valley below. Stretching 6,975 yards, this course designed by architects Jay Morrish and David Druzisky consists of an 18-hole, par 72 layout that proves to be challenging for all skill levels. While you’re there, be sure to check out their practice facility which features a driving range, short game area with sand bunkers, and two bent grass putting greens. 552 S Stephanie St., Henderson, 702-614-4444

Built to honor the history and tradition of the game of golf, Royal Links Golf Club is a links-style course featuring holes inspired by various Open Championship rotation courses, including the “Road Hole” and “Hell Bunker” from the Old Course at St.Andrews. With a variety of amenities including traditional caddies, Callaway golf rental sets, lockers and shoe service, golf instruction, and more, this course is perfect for both beginners and experienced players. Perhaps the most unique amenity on this course is their castle-style clubhouse, which includes a Swilcan Bridge, a statue of Old Tom Morris, and Stymie’s Pub featuring Scottish fare and tap beer. 5995 E Vegas Valley Dr., 702-765-0484

Featuring picturesque views of the mountains, sparkling waterfalls, and lush gardens, Shadow Creek Golf Course was designed by architect Tom Fazio in accordance to the Nevada desert. If you’re staying at an MGM Resorts International destination on the strip, all you have to do is register as a gust and a private limousine will transport you to and from your scheduled time with your personal caddie waiting to greet you upon arrival. 3 Shadow Creek Dr., North Las Vegas, 702-399-7111

Sculpted by famed architect Pete Dye, Paiute Golf Resort features a trio of courses that boast stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Each course, Snow Mountain, Sun Mountain, and The Wolf, present their own unique challenges and qualities for golfers to enjoy. Snow Mountain includes seven holes with water, traditional Dye railroad-tie bunkers, and dogleg finishing holes, while Sun Mountain contains rolling terrain, sweeping slope changes, and four tee options. However, the most challenging course of the trio is The Wolf, which spans 7,604 total yards—the longest course in Nevada—and comes complete with severe undulations, alternate landing areas, and five tee options. 10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd., 702-658-1400