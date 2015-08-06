    

Place Your Bets at These 5 Gambling Hot Spots

Rob Kachelriess | October 12, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

With the best sports books in Las Vegas, you can watch the games in style and live like a VIP—even if you’re not wagering. Here are five of the city's best.

LAGASSE’S STADIUM AT PALAZZO

Gambling-Hot-Spots-vegas-5.jpg

With more than 100 high-denition televisions scattered throughout the venue and stadium seating in front of a massive big screen, it’s hard to miss the action at Lagasse’s Stadium. Even better, this sports bar has its own sportsbook, making it easy to place a bet. Make sure to book the private game rooms well in advance.
INSIDER TIP: Check out the biergarten on the patio, featuring Emeril Lagasse’s gourmet take on Bavarian cuisine. Palazzo, 702.607.2665, emerilsrestaurants.com

COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

Gambling-Hot-Spots-vegas-3.jpg

The Race & Sports Book has crystal clear LED video walls and dozens of screens that are visible from the bar and nearby sports-themed table games. If you want a little privacy, the VIP areas each come with their own 90-inch highde nition televisions. Need to leave the sportsbook? Download CG Technology’s mobile app, which lets you wager anywhere in the state of Nevada.
INSIDER TIP: Betting seminars and panel discussions are regularly held by industry experts. They’re a great resource for beginners as well as seasoned bettors. Cosmopolitan, 702.698.7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

WESTGATE LAS VEGAS

Gambling-Hot-Spots-vegas-1.jpg

The Race & Sports SuperBook lives up to its name with the largest wagering menu in Nevada—and the largest LED video wall in the world (240 feet wide). It’s also the largest sportsbook in the world with 28 giant screens and 350 seats within 30,000 square feet of space.
INSIDER TIP: VIP Race & Sports Players get more than extra drinks. They get covered parking in the lot right outside the front door and a VIP section with plush leather armchairs. Westgate, 855.213.0582, westgateresorts.com

WYNN LAS VEGAS
Gambling-Hot-Spots-vegas-2.jpg

The Wynn Race & Sports Book has been totally renovated with a massive high-denition video wall, spanning 137-by-11 feet, squeezing out more than 21 million pixels of action in a futuristic curved design.
INSIDER TIP: Individual desks have their own USB ports and power outlets, making it easy to charge your phone, but it’s the swivel-and-tilt seating that really adds a feeling of comfort. Private elevated areas with 40 VIP seats and custom sofas (And if things get busy, head next door to Encore, which was recently given a brand new sportsbook of its own.) Wynn, 702.770.7000, wynnlasvegas.com

RED ROCK CASINO, RESORT & SPA
Gambling-Hot-Spots-vegas-4.jpg

The Race & Sports Book seats more than 200 people and features a 96-foot-long 4K Ultra HD video wall, plus 213 individual monitors. The race section has a VIP area and 18 individual player terminals for horse racing devotees.
INSIDER TIP: Guys shouldn’t worry about taking a break in the middle of a close game. The nearest men’s bathroom has six TV screens to make sure the fellas don’t miss any of the action. Red Rock Casino, 702.797.7777, redrock.sclv.com

Tags: gambling Late Fall 2017
Categories: Lifestyle

