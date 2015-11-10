By Kaitlynn Miller | October 3, 2017 | Lifestyle

From colorful public art to replicas of well-known structures, these are the best spots around Vegas for your next photo op.

Situated nearly ten miles south of Las Vegas is renowned artist Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains—seven towers of stacked boulders which stand over thirty feet high. With their bright colors and larger than life existence, this public art installation makes for a vibrant image that will stand out on any newsfeed. S Las Vegas Blvd., 775-636-2567

There’s no better view of Sin City than at the Top of the World Restaurant at the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower. Sitting more than 800 feet above the strip, this eatery boasts panning views of city as it revolves 360 degrees every 80 minutes—so you never miss a thing. With an extensive menu featuring everything from seared scallops to a Colorado rack of lamb, this spot is every foodie’s dream. Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, 702-380-7777

Standing at 46 stories high, this half scale replica of the celebrated Paris, France landmark is a notable sight of the city skyline in Vegas. And while the model is stunning during the day, be sure to stop by at night to catch its twinkling lights and romantic atmosphere for a dreamy photo op. 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd., 877-796-2096

Featuring interwoven water with accompanying music and lights, the fountains at the Bellagio are a sight that cannot be missed on your trip to Vegas. Watch as each unique performance lights up the sky and captivates its audience with a soundtrack of opera, classical, Broadway, and pop tunes—all set to the backdrop of the Las Vegas skyline. Post a video of this mesmerizing show and you’ll be the envy of your newsfeed. 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd., 888-987-6667

Towering 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip, the High Roller at the Linq Hotel & Casino serves as the perfect whimsical setting for your Vegas post. Take things a step further and get a view from the inside within one of the twenty-eight spacious cabins, which boast 360-degree views of Sin City from up above. 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-322-0593