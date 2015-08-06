    

Ringo Starr on His Latest Album & New Vegas Residency

By Hilary Billings | October 5, 2017 | People

Share

He’s just released his 19th solo album, “Give More Love,” and now Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are taking up residency on the Strip. We reached out to the Vegas-loving rock royal before his move-in.

Ringo-Starr.jpg

You’re kicking off your All Starr tour with an eight-show Vegas residency. Why stop here first?
I was offered the eight gigs before we had booked the tour and I thought, “How great, I’ve always wanted to try this.” I’ve been offered residencies before and this is the first time I said yes. I remember so well the first time we came to Vegas in 1965. It was all very strange but it was still Vegas, the city of music. It had all those greats performing there then, and before our time, like Frank Sinatra. Every year that I come to Vegas I go to The Strip. Last year, I went to Smith Center and we had a great night! Vegas is becoming a music city again; you have lots of bands playing there and lots of solo artists doing residencies.

Do you have a favorite part of the show?
My favorite part is when Gregg Rolie plays “Black Magic Woman” because I can go backstage and have my tea! [laughs] I had hits in the ‘60s and ‘70s; [All Starr band members] Richard Page had his hits in the ‘80s with Mr. Mister; Gregg Rolie with Santana; Steve Lukather with Toto; and Todd Rundgren who has incredible songs, too. Together, they all have incredible emotion and stage presence. The audience knows I love them and I know they love me and we have a peace, love and music evening.

What do you like to do here when you’re not selling out concerts?
Going to Vegas for me is usually an in-and-out situation because we live in L.A. Recently, we went up see Joe Walsh. And of course, another good reason to go is to see The Beatles LOVE show, which I still think is an incredible experience.

7:30pm, tickets from $69, PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood, Oct. 13-14, 17, 20-21, 24, 27-28; ringostarrvegas.com

Tags: Late Fall 2017
Categories: People

RINGO STARR PHOTO BY SCOTT ROBERT RITCHIE

