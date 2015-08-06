    

6 Spa Treatments in Vegas That Are Also Spiritual

By Tess Eyrich | September 26, 2017 | Lifestyle

Combining ancient healing therapies with modern technology, some of our favorite treatments at Vegas spas are designed to heal both mind and body.

India Global Journey at Bathhouse Spa

delano-spa-treatments.jpg

The heart of the spa program at Delano Las Vegas’ Bathhouse is its collection of Global Journeys, treatments that reflect time-honored healing practices from around the world. The two-and-a-half-hour India experience includes a detoxifying mud bath to restore the body’s equilibrium, a session of chakra balancing, and a facial using amethyst stones, known for their ability to create a sense of spiritual calm and balance. 3940 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 877-632-9636

Craniosacral Therapy and Myofascial Release at Costa del Sur Spa

costa-del-sur-spa-treatments.jpg

Sure, the merits of craniosacral therapy and its companion treatment, myofascial release, are debated in scientific circles, but the cloud of mystery surrounding them only makes them more appealing to spa enthusiasts. Dealing primarily with the circulation of spinal fluids in the head, neck, and upper body, craniosacral therapy can be used to treat chronic headaches and leads to a greater sense of well-being, while myofascial release consists of pressure applied to the body’s connective tissue to reduce stress and inflammation. 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-797-8030

Soulful Journey at Qua Baths & Spa

qua-spa-treatments.jpg

Exclusively offered at Caesars Palace’s award-winning Qua Baths & Spa, the Soulful Journey begins with an energy reading and a session of crystal therapy. The experience then progresses into a massage with a blend of essential oils, occurring in tandem with chromotherapy, or color-light therapy, and vibrational healing. Care to extend the process? Finish off your day with some time in the spa’s pools or famous Arctic Ice Room. 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 866-782-0655

Bodhi Massage and Visualization at The Spa at Encore

encore-spa-treatments.jpg

One of the more experimental treatments on the menu at the opulent Spa at Encore, the Bodhi Massage and Visualization experience is designed to strengthen the connection between mind and body. The interactive treatment features a full-body massage, chromotherapy, aromatherapy, and a sequence of guided visualization, which Encore’s spa professionals compare to meditation. 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-770-4772

Sleep Healing at The Spa at The Linq

the-linq-spa-treatments.jpg

With weary travelers in mind, The Spa at The Linq has debuted a new treatment, simply called Sleep Healing, to help guests drift off in peace. An application of lavender body butter and essential oils and a hydrating foot treatment soothe restlessness by calming the central nervous system, resulting in an all-over sense of stress reduction that’ll only be amplified by 45 minutes in the spa’s Himalayan salt cave. 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-794-3242

photography via facebook.com/delanovegasfacebook.com/spacostadelsurfacebook.com/ceasarspalacefacebook.com/wynnlasvegasfacebook.com/thelinq

