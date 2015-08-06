By Kaitlynn Miller | September 19, 2017 | Culture

Take a break from the pool parties and clubs this fall and attend one of these festivals around Sin City. From wine and food tastings to country music performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy this season in Vegas.

Come check out some of the hottest names in country music at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. With performances by artists such as Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, and Eric Church, this is one music festival you will not want to miss. In between shows, check out the silent disco line dancing, vertigo swing, and indulge in a variety of festival fare and drinks. This festival takes place from September 29-October 1. Las Vegas Village, 3901 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Join the Springs Preserve at their annual Grapes and Hops Festival to sample wine, beer, and food, while raising money for breast cancer research. Wine and beer vendors include Victory Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Quintessential Wines, and more. Choose from an array of ticket options including an advance individual ticket and a VIP ticket, which includes a designated section with a private bar, specialty food samples, and early admission. This festival takes place on September 30. Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., 702-822-7700

With the policy “Leave It Better Than We Found It,” Rise Festival brings people together for a night of beauty and sustainability. After a day of music from performers such as Timmy the Teeth, Vancouver Sleep Clinic, and Magic Giant, attendees will release paper hot-air propelled lanterns into the sky. On-site there will also be over a dozen local food truck options, as well as wine and Lagunitas beer. This festival takes place from October 6-7. Moapa Travel Center

Set at the Red Rock Casino and Resort, the Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival offers some of the most decadent cuisine and spirits in the area. Participating chefs include Executive Chef Francois Payard, Michelin Star Chef Luigi Fineo, and Master Pastry Chef Alicia Boada. So bring your friends—and appetite—and indulge in elegant fare at this weekend-long event. This festival takes place from October 5-8. Red Rock Casino & Resort, 702-509-4636