June 29, 2017

'Vegas' 14th Anniversary Party
June 4, 2017

2017 Bellusso Jewelers Annual JCK Celebration
May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening

August 31, 2017

Idina Menzel on Her Latest Album & Who She Dreams of Performing with
August 23, 2017

Dan and Dean Caten Talk Opening DSquared2 and Designing Ricky Martin's Resident Show
July 21, 2017

Matchbox 20 Singer Rob Thomas on the Band's Summer Reunion Tour

Food & Drink

August 31, 2017

The Best Breweries and Wineries to Visit Before the Summer is Over
August 29, 2017

Grown-Up S'mores Treats to Indulge in This Summer
August 24, 2017

Where to Get the Best Burgers in Las Vegas

Home & Real Estate

August 3, 2017

Make Your Room Shine with a Glimmer of Gold Leaf
July 24, 2017

Water Conscious Garden Gem Amidst the Las Vegas Desert
June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack

Style & Beauty

August 29, 2017

Three Stylish Las Vegans Spill Their Beauty Secrets
August 23, 2017

The Must-Have Beauty App for All Your Glam Needs
June 28, 2017

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals
Search Our Site

The Best Spots to Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in Vegas

By Kaitlynn Miller | August 24, 2017 | Culture

If you find yourself in the fight capital of the world during the Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown on August 26, head to one of these Sin City destinations to watch it all happen.

mcgregor-mayweather-2.jpg

Nine Fine Irishmen

As one of the MGM Resorts International closed-circuit viewing locations, Nine Fine Irishmen, located at New York-New York, is the perfect spot for McGregor fans to watch the fight unfold. Patrons can cheer on their fighter while noshing on authentic Irish cuisine, with a refreshing pint of Guinness in hand. 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-740-6463

7th & Carson

For a more laidback locale, head to 7th & Carson on August 26 for their official viewing party of Mayweather vs. McGregor. Seating will begin at 6 p.m. with a price of $100 per guest, so reserve a space while you still can. 616 E Carson Ave. #110, 702-868-3355

Dave & Buster's

Watch the big fight at Dave & Buster’s as they host a special, ticketed event for the occasion. Guests can choose from two different packages, the right hook and the knockout, with each featuring a variety of food options and two premium drink tickets. Seating is not assigned, so get there early to claim a good spot. 2130 Park Centre Dr. #100, 702-984-4800

Light Nightclub

Located at Mandalay Bay, this nightclub will be hosting an exclusive viewing party for the highly anticipated fight. Tickets start at $150, but if you’re looking to go big for the event, you can also make a reservation for a VIP table. And the fun doesn’t stop once the showdown is over, so stick around for the after party. 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-4700

T-Mobile Arena

If you’re looking for the best seat in the house, nothing beats watching the fight go down in person. With tickets still available for seats at the T-Mobile Arena, we suggest experiencing the spectacle front and center. 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-692-1600

Tags: sports fighting vegas sports mayweather vs. mcgregor
Categories: Culture

Photography via instagram.com/shosports; mgmresorts.com

