By Kaitlynn Miller | August 24, 2017 | Culture

If you find yourself in the fight capital of the world during the Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown on August 26, head to one of these Sin City destinations to watch it all happen.

As one of the MGM Resorts International closed-circuit viewing locations, Nine Fine Irishmen, located at New York-New York, is the perfect spot for McGregor fans to watch the fight unfold. Patrons can cheer on their fighter while noshing on authentic Irish cuisine, with a refreshing pint of Guinness in hand. 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-740-6463

For a more laidback locale, head to 7th & Carson on August 26 for their official viewing party of Mayweather vs. McGregor. Seating will begin at 6 p.m. with a price of $100 per guest, so reserve a space while you still can. 616 E Carson Ave. #110, 702-868-3355

Watch the big fight at Dave & Buster’s as they host a special, ticketed event for the occasion. Guests can choose from two different packages, the right hook and the knockout, with each featuring a variety of food options and two premium drink tickets. Seating is not assigned, so get there early to claim a good spot. 2130 Park Centre Dr. #100, 702-984-4800

Located at Mandalay Bay, this nightclub will be hosting an exclusive viewing party for the highly anticipated fight. Tickets start at $150, but if you’re looking to go big for the event, you can also make a reservation for a VIP table. And the fun doesn’t stop once the showdown is over, so stick around for the after party. 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-4700

If you’re looking for the best seat in the house, nothing beats watching the fight go down in person. With tickets still available for seats at the T-Mobile Arena, we suggest experiencing the spectacle front and center. 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-692-1600