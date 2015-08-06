As one of the MGM Resorts International closed-circuit viewing locations, Nine Fine Irishmen, located at New York-New York, is the perfect spot for McGregor fans to watch the fight unfold. Patrons can cheer on their fighter while noshing on authentic Irish cuisine, with a refreshing pint of Guinness in hand. 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-740-6463
For a more laidback locale, head to 7th & Carson on August 26 for their official viewing party of Mayweather vs. McGregor. Seating will begin at 6 p.m. with a price of $100 per guest, so reserve a space while you still can. 616 E Carson Ave. #110, 702-868-3355
Watch the big fight at Dave & Buster’s as they host a special, ticketed event for the occasion. Guests can choose from two different packages, the right hook and the knockout, with each featuring a variety of food options and two premium drink tickets. Seating is not assigned, so get there early to claim a good spot. 2130 Park Centre Dr. #100, 702-984-4800
Located at Mandalay Bay, this nightclub will be hosting an exclusive viewing party for the highly anticipated fight. Tickets start at $150, but if you’re looking to go big for the event, you can also make a reservation for a VIP table. And the fun doesn’t stop once the showdown is over, so stick around for the after party. 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-4700
If you’re looking for the best seat in the house, nothing beats watching the fight go down in person. With tickets still available for seats at the T-Mobile Arena, we suggest experiencing the spectacle front and center. 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd., 702-692-1600