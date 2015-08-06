    

Adam Levine Talks Inventing the World's First "Mezquila" with Sammy Hagar

By Elaine and Scott Harris | September 19, 2017 | People

It may be the only one of its kind, but Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar’s Santo mezquila, the love child of mezcal and tequila, is having a moment.

Adam-Levine

Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine have a moment similar to when peanut butter met chocolate.

It’s like a rock ’n’ roll dream come true: Two world-renowned musical icons, Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar, have drinks in Cabo, mix a little mezcal and tequila, and emerge with their own spirit, Santo. Quickly becoming a fixture on Las Vegas cocktail lists, the unique blend of 100 percent Blue Weber agave and 100 percent Espadin agave that give this spirit its earthy mellow aromas and intricate herbal complexity is layered with floral and fruit notes and light smoke. Levine let us in on his friendship with Hagar and on inventing the world’s first “mezquila.”

How would you describe Santo?
 It’s a unique combination of tequila and mezcal because it’s never been done before; but the result is a familiar, comfortable taste. It’s not too smoky and it doesn’t have a strong tequila after-bite.

You must have been besieged by other offers to create a beverage brand. What turned you toward tequila and mezcal—and working with Sammy Hagar?
I’ve always been interested in branching into the spirits world, but it was never the right opportunity. We didn’t set out to create an entirely new spirits brand, or a spirits brand at all. It happened really organically: We were having some mezcal and tequila in Mexico, mixed the drinks and discovered a hit.

Did you see this collaboration like a musical partnership?
Not at first, as we weren’t setting out to do that. But we discussed it more and more and realized the actual potential of the product coming together. Obviously, the element of the two of us coming together as friends and partners was too unique and similar to the idea of mixing mezcal and tequila.

Sammy has numerous stories in his autobiography Red about being at the right place at the right time to create businesses. Do you believe Santo will be yet another blockbuster outlet of your combined creativity?
I hope so, yes. We’re still in the early stages of the product’s release but it’s been very promising so far and we are happy with the territories we’re adding so quickly. We’re always working on [a] new creative way to get the brand out there.

Have you created any signature cocktails with Santo, or are there any foods it goes best with?
I don’t have a signature cocktail with Santo, but that’s because I think that it should be drunk straight up, over ice.

Tags: interview drinking people fall 2017
Categories: People

