Dan and Dean Caten Talk Opening DSquared2 and Designing Ricky Martin's Resident Show

By Don Chareunsy | August 23, 2017 | People

Identical twin brothers and designers Dan and Dean Caten made twice the splash this year, opening DSquared2 at The Shops at Crystals and designing Ricky Martin’s resident show, All In. Plus: Get ready for “glunge.”

Dan-and-Dean-Caten

Dan and Dean Caten

Dan and Dean Caten are the identical twin Canadian brothers behind the fierce luxury brand DSquared2, whose clothing, accessories, fragrances and eyewear have adorned every bold name you can imagine, from Britney Spears and Madonna to Justin Timberlake and Fergie (to name a few), and they’ve bet big on Vegas this year. We caught up with the dynamic duo when a certain friend of theirs named Ricky Martin dropped by to help them open their new store.

Why was this year the right time to open the fourth DSquared2 store in the United States, at The Shops at Crystals?
Las Vegas felt like it would make sense for us to have a stand-alone store. It’s Sin City—fun, extravagant and a gem. Crystals is home to many luxury brands, and it was the right fit at the right time.

What did you have in mind in designing Ricky Martin’s new residency at Park Theater at Monte Carlo?
It was a very collaborative process, and the timing, coincidentally, was perfect with the opening of our store. We wanted to help bring the different sections of Ricky’s show to life.

What are we going to see from DSquared2 this fall?
We like mashing up themes and ideas. Our fall runway collection is ‘glunge’—glamorous grunge. Lots of oversize knits, our signature plaid in a variety of silhouettes and statement outerwear mixed with leather and fun accents.

Categories: People

