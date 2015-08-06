Dan and Dean Caten Talk Opening DSquared2 and Designing Ricky Martin's Resident Show

Dan and Dean Caten

Dan and Dean Caten are the identical twin Canadian brothers behind the fierce luxury brand DSquared2, whose clothing, accessories, fragrances and eyewear have adorned every bold name you can imagine, from Britney Spears and Madonna to Justin Timberlake and Fergie (to name a few), and they’ve bet big on Vegas this year. We caught up with the dynamic duo when a certain friend of theirs named Ricky Martin dropped by to help them open their new store.