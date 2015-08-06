PartiesSee More
Read More
June 29, 2017
'Vegas' 14th Anniversary Party
Read More
June 4, 2017
2017 Bellusso Jewelers Annual JCK Celebration
Read More
May 12, 2017
June 29, 2017
June 4, 2017
May 12, 2017
| June 29, 2017 | Parties
Vegas 14th Anniversary
Tyson Beckford
The Dirty
Chris and Jennifer Phillips
The Crowd
Tyson Beckford and Chippendale's
Jonathan Crowder and Claire Sinclair
Rhosabelle Ocampo, Jake Feasby, and Shannon Lutz
Shaeja Lee and Kevin Cornell
Quinn Parks, Brigitte Ruiz, and Thomas Judd
Tyson Beckford and Fantasy Girls
Pia Zadora
Lauri Thompson and Stephanie Stallworth
Lauren Marcos and Brock Ramsay
Cocktails by Absolut Elyx
Guest enjoying chess board
On June 29, 2017, Vegas magazine celebrated 14 years as the premier luxury lifestyle magazine in Las Vegas. The celebration presented by Downtown Summerlin ® took place poolside at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, with its eye-popping cover star, Tyson Beckford, and over 1,000 VIPs and influencers. They toasted the evening with cocktails by Absolut Elyx and champagne from Perrier-Jouët and danced to the music by The Dirty. Guests also enjoyed donuts from Carl’s Donuts and experiences by TruFusion, SunCity Summerlin Florist, Photo &Go, The Salon at Red Rock, En Fuegos Cigars and Fresh Wata.
Photography by Esaiah Gomez and Ray Alamo