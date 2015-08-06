    

'Vegas' 14th Anniversary Party

| June 29, 2017 | Parties

Share

On June 29, 2017, Vegas magazine celebrated 14 years as the premier luxury lifestyle magazine in Las Vegas. The celebration presented by Downtown Summerlin ® took place poolside at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, with its eye-popping cover star, Tyson Beckford, and over 1,000 VIPs and influencers. They toasted the evening with cocktails by Absolut Elyx and champagne from Perrier-Jouët and danced to the music by The Dirty. Guests also enjoyed donuts from Carl’s Donuts and experiences by TruFusion, SunCity Summerlin Florist, Photo &Go, The Salon at Red Rock, En Fuegos Cigars and Fresh Wata.

Tags: events galleries parties photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Esaiah Gomez and Ray Alamo

