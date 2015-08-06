By Kaitlynn Miller | June 28, 2017 | Style & Beauty

From casual tanks to chic jackets, we’ve rounded up the best athleisure pieces to rock on a night out in Sin City.

Run Crop Top, Victoria’s Secret ($30). Miracle Mile Shops, 702-735-3174

Perfect for a vigorous hike or dancing in the club, this crop top features a sleek black-and-white design with a trendy mesh back. Style this piece with a black mini skirt, and in no time you can go from the gym floor to the dance floor.

Venice Tank, Niyama Sol ($48). niyamasol.com

For a casual night out in Sin City, throw on this comfy and stylish Venice Tank from Niyama Sol. You can keep it simple by pairing it with jeans or opt to dress it up with a statement bottom and accessories.

Puma

Iridescent Bomber, Puma ($100). Foot Locker, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-733-4942

A must-have item in every girl’s wardrobe, this Puma bomber jacket is the ideal piece to wear over your yoga outfit during the day and your LBD for a night out.

Striped Piqué Skirt, Tory Sport ($145). net-a-porter.com

Inspired by Katharine Hepburn’s character in the film, The Philadelphia Story, this white piqué skirt, featuring a pop of pink, will keep you cool and comfortable during a hot, summer night in Nevada.

Lustrous High Waist Leggings, Koral ($88). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

Reminiscent of Sandy from Grease, these Koral high-waisted leggings have a sleek and shiny design, perfect for a stylish gym look or to pair with a trendy top and heels for your next girls night out.

Racing Bodysuit, Heroine Sport ($165). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 702-733-8300

Whether you’re wearing this bodysuit under a pair of track pants for a workout or a pair of skinny jeans for an evening out, this v-neck piece is sure to make a statement.