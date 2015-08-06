    

Parties

May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

People

June 26, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season & Working with Hilary Duff
June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals
June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017

Food & Drink

June 29, 2017

Exactly What to Eat Poolside in Vegas This Season
June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer
June 22, 2017

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer

Home & Real Estate

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

Style & Beauty

June 28, 2017

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals
June 28, 2017

Summer Athleisure Pieces That You Can Wear at Night in Vegas
June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Summer Athleisure Pieces That You Can Wear at Night in Vegas

By Kaitlynn Miller | June 28, 2017 | Style & Beauty

From casual tanks to chic jackets, we’ve rounded up the best athleisure pieces to rock on a night out in Sin City.

victorias-secret-vegas-athleisurewear.jpg

Run Crop Top, Victoria’s Secret ($30). Miracle Mile Shops, 702-735-3174

Perfect for a vigorous hike or dancing in the club, this crop top features a sleek black-and-white design with a trendy mesh back. Style this piece with a black mini skirt, and in no time you can go from the gym floor to the dance floor.

niyamasol-vegas-athleisurewear.jpg

Venice Tank, Niyama Sol ($48). niyamasol.com

For a casual night out in Sin City, throw on this comfy and stylish Venice Tank from Niyama Sol. You can keep it simple by pairing it with jeans or opt to dress it up with a statement bottom and accessories.

Puma

Puma-Foot-Locker-Bomber-Jacket-Athleisure-Wear-Sports.jpg

Iridescent Bomber, Puma ($100). Foot Locker, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-733-4942

A must-have item in every girl’s wardrobe, this Puma bomber jacket is the ideal piece to wear over your yoga outfit during the day and your LBD for a night out.

tory-sport-vegas-athleisurewear.jpg

Striped Piqué Skirt, Tory Sport ($145). net-a-porter.com

Inspired by Katharine Hepburn’s character in the film, The Philadelphia Story, this white piqué skirt, featuring a pop of pink, will keep you cool and comfortable during a hot, summer night in Nevada.

koral-vegas-athleisurewear.jpg

Lustrous High Waist Leggings, Koral ($88). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

Reminiscent of Sandy from Grease, these Koral high-waisted leggings have a sleek and shiny design, perfect for a stylish gym look or to pair with a trendy top and heels for your next girls night out.

heroine-sport-vegas-athleisurewear.jpg

Racing Bodysuit, Heroine Sport ($165). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 702-733-8300

Whether you’re wearing this bodysuit under a pair of track pants for a workout or a pair of skinny jeans for an evening out, this v-neck piece is sure to make a statement.

Categories: Style & Beauty

