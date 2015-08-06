By Kate Oczypok | June 26, 2017 | People

We caught up with Younger actress Molly Bernard ahead of the Season 4 premiere on June 28 to talk about working with her castmates like Hilary Duff and what we can expect from the show this season.

What drew you to the character of Lauren on Younger?

MOLLY BERNARD: I loved her ferocity and her confidence. She does what she wants, unabashedly, and moves through the world with ease. I also love that she is a great friend to her girlfriends. And for me, what takes the cake is that she’s totally non-judgmental. She has such a curious attitude about the world. She’s fun and spunky and a total joy to play.

What can we expect from this season of Younger?

MB: So much! Things are very real when we pick-up at the top of Season 4. Liza has a lot of work to do to repair her friendship with Kelsey, as the entire foundation of that friendship has been a lie. Personally, I really like that the writers do not make it easy for Liza to come back from this. And as far as romance goes this season, there is so much juicy drama for all of the characters!

What's it like working with your castmates, particularly strong women like Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, and Sutton Foster?

MB: It is an absolute dream. There is a lot of love on our set. Hilary has become one of my closest friends. She is a very strong woman—a fiercely loving and incredible mother, a loyal friend, and an excellent actress. Working with her is just a dream. Sutton has been my idol since I was a teen, so working with her has been a master class and an honor. Her work ethic is astounding. Debi is a powerhouse of a woman, a mother and an actress. She is also a very generous castmate. We always have a ball on set. Miriam is the most hilarious lady! Also, a fantastic mother and one of my favorite New York actresses.

I saw you're a graduate of Yale. Did you always want to go into acting or did you go to school thinking you'd pursue other aspirations?

MB: You know, I have always wanted to be an actress. My grandfather was an acting teacher, he was the Co-Artistic Director of the Lee Strasberg Studio in Hollywood with Lee, and I grew up going to my grandfather’s acting classes (I learned how to read in those classes!). In a way, it’s in my blood, but acting was also the first love of my life and has brought so much joy and purpose into my life. I feel very lucky.

What is your dream role and co-star?

MB: Excellent question! I would love to be in a Wes Anderson film and work with Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and his troupe of other actors he uses. I love his style. My taste tends to be a bit quirky and creative. Though I am currently loving Handmaid’s Tale. It would be fantastic to get to work on that show, too!

Do you have a favorite character you've played?

MB: Though I love Lauren, playing Young Shelly on Transparent has been an incredible journey. I feel so satiated as an actress; it is a very difficult part, particularly with the story line in this season of Transparent, but despite Shelly’s tough arc, it has been so fulfilling. In many ways I feel like I became a better actress while working on that set. I love working with Jill Soloway and the entire cast and creatives.

Do you see yourself staying in TV post-Younger or would you prefer to get into movies more full-time?

MB: I would love to do film, and I hope to! Though I will say, TV is great these days. There is so much content and a lot of excellent series out there. So many great people are working in it, it’s a very fun and exciting world to be a part of right now.