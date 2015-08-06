    

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th

By Sarah Payne | June 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

These USA-inspired pieces are perfect for Independence Day festivities around Vegas.

Mavi

Mavi-Boyfriend-Jeans-Stars-Fashion.jpg

Erica Boyfriend Jeans in Shaded Star Vintage, Mavi ($118) bloomingdales.com

Stars, stripes, and boyfriend jeans! Take your Fourth of July style up a notch with this light-wash denim from Mavi.

Golden Goose

Golden-Goose-Star-Shoes-White-Sneakers-Fashion.jpg

Women’s Superstar Metallic Leather Sneakers, Golden Goose ($495) Barneys New York, Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-629-4200

Step out this summer season in a pair of hot metallic sneakers by Golden Goose that were definitely made for walking.

Solid & Striped

Solid-And-Striped-Red-White-Blue-Bathing-Suit-Swim-Pool-Fashion.png

The Ballerina One Piece, Solid & Striped ($158) shopbop.com

Get ready for pool lounging with this color-blocked one piece by Solid & Striped that gives off major patriotic vibes.

AG

AG-Denim-Jumpsuit-Fashion.png

Gisele Wide-Leg Denim Jumpsuit, AG ($218) Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 702-733-8300

Say goodbye to boring sundresses, and say hello to this denim jumpsuit by AG that comes in an easy wide-leg silhouette.

Givenchy

Givenchy-Aviator-Sunglasses-Fashion.jpg

Rubber Star Aviator Sunglasses, Givenchy ($400) Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636

Aviators are the ultimate cool-girl sunglasses, but aviators with stars? Even cooler.

Amanda Uprichard

Amanda-Uprichard-Gingham-Blue-Skirt-Fashion.jpg

Eastwood Skirt, Amanda Uprichard ($160) shopbop.com

This flirty gingham print skirt is perfect for any festive outing this holiday. Add a chic white blouse and your favorite sandals, and you’re good to go.

ba&sh

Bash-Red-Blouse-Fashion.jpg

Azar Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Top, ba&sh ($132) Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636

You can never go wrong with an off-the-shoulder top, and this one from ba&sh is no exception. The flutter three-quarter sleeves and bubble hem add a little something extra.

