May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

June 26, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season & Working with Hilary Duff
June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals
June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017

June 29, 2017

Exactly What to Eat Poolside in Vegas This Season
June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer
June 22, 2017

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

June 28, 2017

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals
June 28, 2017

Summer Athleisure Pieces That You Can Wear at Night in Vegas
June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer

By Kayla Dean | June 23, 2017 | Food & Drink

Vegas might not be the first destination you think of as the home to great fruit, but these farmers markets around the city are proving that it is possible to shop local without compromising quality.

Fresh52

Fresh52 is one of the most convenient markets in the city because of its Saturday and Sunday hours at Tivoli Village, Inspirada, and Silverado Ranch. Vendors include Gilcrease Orchard, Pahrump Honey Company, and Yayas Kitchen. From demonstrations to live music, Fresh52 has more than just a good produce selection. Multiple Locations, 703-900-2552

Henderson Farmers Market

Operating on Thursdays and Fridays from 9am-4pm, this market is filled with local vendors and produce from California. Formerly called the Country Fresh Farmers Market, this locale includes favorites like honey, nuts, fresh baked breads, and kettle corn. Multiple Locations

Las Vegas Farmers Market

This farmers market functions as more of a collective because of its varied weekly locations at Downtown Summerlin, Bruce Trent Park, Floyd Lamb Park, and Gardens Park. Not only is it an LLC, but it’s also free to shop. Just make sure you bring reusable shopping bags for produce like oranges and strawberries. Multiple Locations

Downtown 3rd Farmers Market

Get everything from freshly cut flowers and crafts to produce and gourmet prepared foods at this Friday morning market. With food trucks, desserts, and brunch food, a stop at this spot is the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of the weekend. 300 N. Casino Center Blvd., 702-953-4321

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/FRESH52DOTCOM; INSTAGRAM.COM/LASVEGASFARMERSMARKET


