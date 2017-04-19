By Kayla Dean | June 23, 2017 | Food & Drink

Vegas might not be the first destination you think of as the home to great fruit, but these farmers markets around the city are proving that it is possible to shop local without compromising quality.

Fresh52 is one of the most convenient markets in the city because of its Saturday and Sunday hours at Tivoli Village, Inspirada, and Silverado Ranch. Vendors include Gilcrease Orchard, Pahrump Honey Company, and Yayas Kitchen. From demonstrations to live music, Fresh52 has more than just a good produce selection. Multiple Locations, 703-900-2552

Operating on Thursdays and Fridays from 9am-4pm, this market is filled with local vendors and produce from California. Formerly called the Country Fresh Farmers Market, this locale includes favorites like honey, nuts, fresh baked breads, and kettle corn. Multiple Locations

This farmers market functions as more of a collective because of its varied weekly locations at Downtown Summerlin, Bruce Trent Park, Floyd Lamb Park, and Gardens Park. Not only is it an LLC, but it’s also free to shop. Just make sure you bring reusable shopping bags for produce like oranges and strawberries. Multiple Locations

Get everything from freshly cut flowers and crafts to produce and gourmet prepared foods at this Friday morning market. With food trucks, desserts, and brunch food, a stop at this spot is the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of the weekend. 300 N. Casino Center Blvd., 702-953-4321