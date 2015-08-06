PartiesSee More
By Gary Duff | June 16, 2017 | Culture
After much speculation, boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC mixed-martial artist Conor McGregor have finally inked a deal to face off in the boxing ring in Vegas. Now here's what you need to know before tuning in on August 26.
The newly-constructed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set to host the 12-round bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The two fighters are contracted to weigh in at 154 pounds. The arena, which has a capacity of nearly 20,000, was also home to the 2016 Miss USA competition and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Since boxing is Mayweather's game, gamblers are betting high on the undefeated former champion in this August matchup. The UFC's McGregor comes in as a huge +400 underdog, which means an upset could net big gains.
Even though McGregor is one of the UFC’s most prized competitors, this Vegas superfight undercard will only feature boxing matches. The UFC has no production role in the match, with Showtime Sports and Mayweather Promotions partnering to produce the event.
It’s hard to believe that the last time we saw Mayweather in the ring was back in 2015 when he boxed Andre Berto, but after a two-year retirement he’s dusting off the gloves in a bout with McGregor.
When McGregor makes his way into the ring on August 26, he’ll be making his professional boxing debut. But, don’t count the Irish boxer and mixed-martial artist out just yet, even if he did only register for his boxing license in Nevada back in May. McGregor is no amateur fighter; besides being the current UFC Lightweight Champion, he is also the former UFC Featherweight Champion and packs quite the punch.
Both fighters are allegedly making at least $100 million dollars each for this fight. Think about that for a moment. The iconic 1997 Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson match pulled in a total of $100.2 million dollars, and the 2007 Oscar De La Hoya vs. Mayweather match netted $136 million dollars.
Ticket speculators are already estimating that ringside seats in Vegas could range anywhere from $6,500 to $14,000 dollars or more, but fans can enjoy a ringside view at a lesser price, and from the comfort of home, thanks to Pay-Per-View. (Prices have yet to hit the web, but estimates suggest a Pay-Per-View price of $99.95).
If Mayweather wins this match, he’ll become the first boxer to have a perfect 50-0 record. The only boxer standing in his way is the legendary Rocky Marciano who retired with a 49-0 record.
Boxing fans may have thought they’d seen it all when Mayweather faced Andre Berto in the ring in 2015. With McGregor — already a UFC superstar in his own right — opposite Mayweather, spectators are predicting the two titans will reach record-breaking heights with their latest bout in Vegas.
No matter the outcome in Vegas this August, the Mayweather vs. McGregor match breaks ground not only for professional boxing but also for other fighting organizations like the UFC, who both may see the match as an experiment for future collaborations.
Photography via Facebook.com/ShoBoxing