May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

June 26, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season & Working with Hilary Duff
June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals
June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017

June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer
June 22, 2017

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer
June 15, 2017

Frozen Cocktails to Sip Poolside in Vegas This Summer

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
June 19, 2017

What to Wear to See the Hottest Summer Concerts in Vegas
June 6, 2017

What to Wear Over Your Swimsuit This Summer in Vegas
10 Things to Know About the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

By Gary Duff | June 16, 2017 | Culture

After much speculation, boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC mixed-martial artist Conor McGregor have finally inked a deal to face off in the boxing ring in Vegas. Now here's what you need to know before tuning in on August 26.

Mayweather and McGregor Will Face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The newly-constructed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set to host the 12-round bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The two fighters are contracted to weigh in at 154 pounds. The arena, which has a capacity of nearly 20,000, was also home to the 2016 Miss USA competition and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Mayweather Is the Odds-on Favorite

Since boxing is Mayweather's game, gamblers are betting high on the undefeated former champion in this August matchup. The UFC's McGregor comes in as a huge +400 underdog, which means an upset could net big gains.

Expect an Undercard Filled with Boxing Matches

Even though McGregor is one of the UFC’s most prized competitors, this Vegas superfight undercard will only feature boxing matches. The UFC has no production role in the match, with Showtime Sports and Mayweather Promotions partnering to produce the event.

Mayweather is Coming out of Retirement for This Fight

It’s hard to believe that the last time we saw Mayweather in the ring was back in 2015 when he boxed Andre Berto, but after a two-year retirement he’s dusting off the gloves in a bout with McGregor.

McGregor Will Make His Boxing Debut

When McGregor makes his way into the ring on August 26, he’ll be making his professional boxing debut. But, don’t count the Irish boxer and mixed-martial artist out just yet, even if he did only register for his boxing license in Nevada back in May. McGregor is no amateur fighter; besides being the current UFC Lightweight Champion, he is also the former UFC Featherweight Champion and packs quite the punch.

Mayweather and McGregor Will Both Go Home With Millions

Both fighters are allegedly making at least $100 million dollars each for this fight. Think about that for a moment. The iconic 1997 Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson match pulled in a total of $100.2 million dollars, and the 2007 Oscar De La Hoya vs. Mayweather match netted $136 million dollars.

A Ticket to the Match Won't Be Cheap

Ticket speculators are already estimating that ringside seats in Vegas could range anywhere from $6,500 to $14,000 dollars or more, but fans can enjoy a ringside view at a lesser price, and from the comfort of home, thanks to Pay-Per-View. (Prices have yet to hit the web, but estimates suggest a Pay-Per-View price of $99.95).

Mayweather Could Break Rocky Marciano’s Undefeated Record

If Mayweather wins this match, he’ll become the first boxer to have a perfect 50-0 record. The only boxer standing in his way is the legendary Rocky Marciano who retired with a 49-0 record.

This Match Could Be the Highest-Grossing Boxing Match Ever

Boxing fans may have thought they’d seen it all when Mayweather faced Andre Berto in the ring in 2015. With McGregor — already a UFC superstar in his own right — opposite Mayweather, spectators are predicting the two titans will reach record-breaking heights with their latest bout in Vegas.

This Fight Could Open Doors for Other Prominent Athletes to Crossover

No matter the outcome in Vegas this August, the Mayweather vs. McGregor match breaks ground not only for professional boxing but also for other fighting organizations like the UFC, who both may see the match as an experiment for future collaborations.

Tags: las vegas boxing ufc floyd mayweather _feature t-mobile arena Conor McGregor Showtime Boxing
Categories: Culture

Photography via Facebook.com/ShoBoxing

