May 12, 2017

May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
April 22, 2017

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

June 16, 2017

June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals
June 14, 2017

June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017
June 14, 2017

June 14, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Summer 2017

June 15, 2017

June 15, 2017

Why Andiron Steak & Sea's White Party Is the Perfect Way to Start Summer in Vegas
June 15, 2017

June 15, 2017

Frozen Cocktails to Sip Poolside in Vegas This Summer
June 8, 2017

June 8, 2017

Best Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Dad on Father's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
June 2, 2017

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

Style & Beauty

See More
June 19, 2017

June 19, 2017

What to Wear to See the Hottest Summer Concerts in Vegas
June 6, 2017

June 6, 2017

What to Wear Over Your Swimsuit This Summer in Vegas
June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017

Breezy White Dresses to Wear All Summer Long
DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals

By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | June 16, 2017 | People

We sat down with the DJ Duo Ephwurd to chat about this year’s EDC show, why they love performing in Vegas, and their dream collaboration.

Ephwurd-EDC-Vegas-Music-Band-Electronic-Piper-Ferguson.jpg

The Canadian-American DJ duo known as Ephwurd, comprised of Bais Haus and Troy Beetles aka Datsik, are no strangers to the mayhem and madness of music festivals. Having met on Steve Aoki’s Deadmeat tour, these two bunkmates bonded over playing tracks for each other in the early hours of the morning. Their first single “Rock The Party” released in 2015 became an immediate success after being played by artists such as Axwell, Skrillex, and Hardwell at music festivals.

As the EDC Las Vegas show ramps up with Ephwurd performing on June 18, we find out what their favorite sushi place is, their “all work no play” philosophy, and what The Weeknd means to them.

Ephwurd-EDC-Vegas-Band-Music-Piper-Ferguson.jpg

What can we expect at your EDC show this year?
BH: Uh, straight house party. (laughs) That’s what we want to achieve. We want kids to go wild and have a good time.
TROY BEETLES: Getting kids soaking wet with water guns and blasting them with T-shirt cannons and that kinds of stuff.

How challenging was it for you guys to make your mark and get to where you are today?
BH: Well, it’s a 24/7 job. I don’t know, if you just make it your life, I think it seems natural. If I’m not doing this, I get bored so easily. I don't know, if you make it your life and you really enjoy doing it, I guess the success just follows through.

How do you balance work life and just having a freaking life?
TB: Uh, I don’t have a life. Work and play are synonymous in this industry.

Where do you like to go to grab the best sushi in Vegas?
TB: We usually make our way to Nobu.
BH: Yea, we’ll always hit the popular spots but we’ll get a gang of people and go to that shady hole in the wall, where it’s decent.

What is the best thing about performing in Vegas?
TB: I’d say honestly EDC, in my opinion because at EDC, it’s such a wide variety of ravers or random people and I think that’s what makes it cool. Sometimes when you’re playing in the bigger hotels, you’re expected to play certain things so you’re kind of compromised in your creativity. But at EDC you can kind of do whatever you want.

Who do you want to collaborate with next?
BH: Joyride, for sure. That’s the number one collab that kids always request from us. He’s a good friend of ours and he’s been blowing up.
TB: I think from the mainstream realm…who do you think, Bais, a really good singer or something?
BH: F--king The Weeknd, bro.
TB: Yeah, that’d be awesome.

Tags: edc dance music music vegas performers events vegas events bands electronic dance music ephwurd
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY PIPER FERGUSON

