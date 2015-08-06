By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | June 16, 2017 | People

We sat down with the DJ Duo Ephwurd to chat about this year’s EDC show, why they love performing in Vegas, and their dream collaboration.

The Canadian-American DJ duo known as Ephwurd, comprised of Bais Haus and Troy Beetles aka Datsik, are no strangers to the mayhem and madness of music festivals. Having met on Steve Aoki’s Deadmeat tour, these two bunkmates bonded over playing tracks for each other in the early hours of the morning. Their first single “Rock The Party” released in 2015 became an immediate success after being played by artists such as Axwell, Skrillex, and Hardwell at music festivals.

As the EDC Las Vegas show ramps up with Ephwurd performing on June 18, we find out what their favorite sushi place is, their “all work no play” philosophy, and what The Weeknd means to them.

What can we expect at your EDC show this year?

BH: Uh, straight house party. (laughs) That’s what we want to achieve. We want kids to go wild and have a good time.

TROY BEETLES: Getting kids soaking wet with water guns and blasting them with T-shirt cannons and that kinds of stuff.

How challenging was it for you guys to make your mark and get to where you are today?

BH: Well, it’s a 24/7 job. I don’t know, if you just make it your life, I think it seems natural. If I’m not doing this, I get bored so easily. I don't know, if you make it your life and you really enjoy doing it, I guess the success just follows through.

How do you balance work life and just having a freaking life?

TB: Uh, I don’t have a life. Work and play are synonymous in this industry.

Where do you like to go to grab the best sushi in Vegas?

TB: We usually make our way to Nobu.

BH: Yea, we’ll always hit the popular spots but we’ll get a gang of people and go to that shady hole in the wall, where it’s decent.

What is the best thing about performing in Vegas?

TB: I’d say honestly EDC, in my opinion because at EDC, it’s such a wide variety of ravers or random people and I think that’s what makes it cool. Sometimes when you’re playing in the bigger hotels, you’re expected to play certain things so you’re kind of compromised in your creativity. But at EDC you can kind of do whatever you want.

Who do you want to collaborate with next?

BH: Joyride, for sure. That’s the number one collab that kids always request from us. He’s a good friend of ours and he’s been blowing up.

TB: I think from the mainstream realm…who do you think, Bais, a really good singer or something?

BH: F--king The Weeknd, bro.

TB: Yeah, that’d be awesome.