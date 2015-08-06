By Kaitlynn Miller | June 29, 2017 | Lifestyle

Take a break from the pool parties and casinos of Las Vegas and escape to one of these Nevada locales. From adventurous hiking to relaxing cruises, there's something for everyone on this list.

About 45 minutes outside of Las Vegas, you’ll find this historic landmark. We suggest taking either the Hoover Dam Powerplant Tour, which uses Reclamation guides, film presentations, and exhibits to educate you on the dam and its operations, or the Hoover Dam Tour, which allows you to explore lesser-known parts of the site. Once you’ve finished your experience, stay the night in nearby Boulder City where you can visit the Hoover Dam museum, shop for antiques, or cool off with a cold one at Boulder Dam Brewing Company.

If you’re interested in camping in unparalleled landscapes, head to the Valley of Fire State Park about one-hour from Las Vegas. The stunning sandstone formations and ancient petrified trees and petroglyphs from over 2,000 years ago make this spot a must-visit for any history buff. Explore the grounds before heading to one of their two campsites (equipped with tables, grills, and restrooms) to spend the night. If you’re an avid hiker, take your pick at one of their many trails to explore less-touristy spots of the locale.

Take the 1.5-hour drive to Laughlin to experience the Colorado River Valley in this transformed mining town dubbed “mini Las Vegas”. If you love to be out on the water, we suggest taking a trip on a relaxing cruise around the river or rent a jet ski for the day if you’re looking for something more thrilling. When evening hits, prepare for a fun night out on the town at one of their many lounges and bars, include The Dance Club and Tropicana Bar.

If you’re a nature-lover, escape the neon, Vegas lights for a night and head to scenic Mount Charleston. With plenty of active things to do like camping, horseback riding, and wildflower viewing, you’ll never get bored at this picturesque spot. For an authentic mountain experience, we suggest camping for the night at their campgrounds and picnic areas, but if you prefer to be indoors, the charming Mt Charleston Lodge is the place to stay.

Straddling eastern California and Nevada, this spot is known for its extreme terrains—and is definitely worth the 2.5-hour drive. With record high temperatures making this the lowest, driest, and hottest place in North America, we suggest you proceed with caution on this travel. When you’re there, take a tour of Badwater Basin, which sits 282-feet below sea level or check out the abandoned gold mines and the “Devil’s Golf Course.”