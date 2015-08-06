    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
Read More

April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

People

See More
Read More

June 26, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season & Working with Hilary Duff
Read More

June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals
Read More

June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

June 29, 2017

Exactly What to Eat Poolside in Vegas This Season
Read More

June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer
Read More

June 22, 2017

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
Read More

May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
Read More

May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

June 28, 2017

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals
Read More

June 28, 2017

Summer Athleisure Pieces That You Can Wear at Night in Vegas
Read More

June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Can't-Miss Road Trips to Take from Vegas This Summer

By Kaitlynn Miller | June 29, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Take a break from the pool parties and casinos of Las Vegas and escape to one of these Nevada locales. From adventurous hiking to relaxing cruises, there's something for everyone on this list.

The Hoover Dam

hoover-dam-lv-road-trips.jpg

About 45 minutes outside of Las Vegas, you’ll find this historic landmark. We suggest taking either the Hoover Dam Powerplant Tour, which uses Reclamation guides, film presentations, and exhibits to educate you on the dam and its operations, or the Hoover Dam Tour, which allows you to explore lesser-known parts of the site. Once you’ve finished your experience, stay the night in nearby Boulder City where you can visit the Hoover Dam museum, shop for antiques, or cool off with a cold one at Boulder Dam Brewing Company.

Valley of Fire State Park

valley-of-fire-state-park-lv-road-trips.jpg

If you’re interested in camping in unparalleled landscapes, head to the Valley of Fire State Park about one-hour from Las Vegas. The stunning sandstone formations and ancient petrified trees and petroglyphs from over 2,000 years ago make this spot a must-visit for any history buff. Explore the grounds before heading to one of their two campsites (equipped with tables, grills, and restrooms) to spend the night. If you’re an avid hiker, take your pick at one of their many trails to explore less-touristy spots of the locale.

Laughlin

laughlin-lv-road-trips.jpg

Take the 1.5-hour drive to Laughlin to experience the Colorado River Valley in this transformed mining town dubbed “mini Las Vegas”. If you love to be out on the water, we suggest taking a trip on a relaxing cruise around the river or rent a jet ski for the day if you’re looking for something more thrilling. When evening hits, prepare for a fun night out on the town at one of their many lounges and bars, include The Dance Club and Tropicana Bar.

Mount Charleston

mt-charleston-lv-road-trips.jpg

If you’re a nature-lover, escape the neon, Vegas lights for a night and head to scenic Mount Charleston. With plenty of active things to do like camping, horseback riding, and wildflower viewing, you’ll never get bored at this picturesque spot. For an authentic mountain experience, we suggest camping for the night at their campgrounds and picnic areas, but if you prefer to be indoors, the charming Mt Charleston Lodge is the place to stay.

Death Valley

death-valley-lv-road-trips.jpg

Straddling eastern California and Nevada, this spot is known for its extreme terrains—and is definitely worth the 2.5-hour drive. With record high temperatures making this the lowest, driest, and hottest place in North America, we suggest you proceed with caution on this travel. When you’re there, take a tour of Badwater Basin, which sits 282-feet below sea level or check out the abandoned gold mines and the “Devil’s Golf Course.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: nevada nature travel tours things to do in vegas things to do _feature road trips
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via Facebook.com/DeathValleyNP; facebook.com/gomtcharleston; Yelp.com User Michael C.(Valley of Fire State Park); Yelp.com User Heiko T.(Hoover Dam); TripAdvisor.com User Kim4088 (Laughlin)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
10 Things to Know About the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Read More
Russian Artist Elena Bulatova Opens Vegas Art Gallery Replete with Dripping Lollipop Sculptures

Read More
DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE