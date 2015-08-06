    

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals

| June 28, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Celeb darling Phillip Plein tells us about his largest store int he US, just opened at The Shops At Crystals.

Philipp-Plein-.jpg

With your “more is more” aesthetic, Philipp Plein is perfect for Vegas! Why did you wait to open here?
The US is a very sophisticated market, so I developed other international markets before I felt ready to introduce my brand here. Now I am very focused on making my brand known in the United States and even topping the success I have enjoyed elsewhere. Las Vegas is a destination that we have had our eye on for quite some time.

Any pieces that will be exclusive to Las Vegas?
 Our new range of hand painted crocodile jackets will be available in the Las Vegas flagship. Each piece will be one-of-a-kind, featuring a unique hand-painted design on one of the most luxurious and costly materials available on the market. Each masterpiece will be chosen to cater to the particular taste and lifestyle of our Las Vegas clients. Of the over 120 stores worldwide this will be the first store that will house all of our lines: Philipp Plein men, women and junior, and Plein Sport men and women. [The design] is a new concept especially for the Las Vegas flagship.

Who is your Las Vegas customer?
I think the Las Vegas customer has a philosophy similar to my own: They enjoy the good things in life, they are not afraid of being different, and they are proud of who they are and what they have accomplished. Some of the iconic Philipp Plein hashtags that perfectly describe the Las Vegas state of mind and the customer that we feel close to are #Expect the unexpected, #First rule no rules, and #The devil is jealous of me. The Shops at Crystals

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: style fashion vegas style vegas fashion designers shops at crystals summer 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY STEVEN KLEIN (PLEIN); COURTESY OF PHILIPP PLEIN (REMAINING)

