By Kristen Peterson | June 27, 2017 | Culture

Is a Vegas summer hot enough to melt stainless stell sculptures? See for yourself at Elena Bulatova's new gallery.

The molten Rainbow Lollipop by Elena Bulatova is a Vegas summer epitomized.

Russian artist Elena Bulatova’s 12-foot lollipops in stainless steel were her first foray into art in public spaces. Part of her “Sweet Life Series,” the gooey, drippy lollipops are inspired by Claes Oldenburg’s Dropped Cone, which juts from atop a building in Cologne, Germany. The upside-down and oversized sculptures, now in corporate collections, are matched by others in her galleries with the same high-gloss candies and white stems, melting into their own puddles.

The lollipops are featured along with the works of other artists, plus her vivid, large-scale abstract paintings, sculptures of full-bodied women, and other works at Elena Bulatova Fine Art on Gallery Row at Aria. She’s expanding her gallery into theGallery, which had shown the work of Dale Chihuly. It’s the fourth gallery, including a space in Laguna Beach, California, and her original gallery (and HQ) in Palm Springs, for Bulatova, who studied public administration and economics at Moscow State University, where she was awarded a Yale Fox International Fellowship in 2007.

Read what you will into her contemporary pop-art portraits of superheroes and cartoons painted onto The Wall Street Journal pages as canvas. What you may find instead, though, is that her art is refreshingly devoid of angst. “They make people wonder and make them smile,” she says. “It takes them away from daily life.” 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-590-7111