    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
Read More

April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

People

See More
Read More

June 26, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season & Working with Hilary Duff
Read More

June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals
Read More

June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer
Read More

June 22, 2017

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer
Read More

June 15, 2017

Frozen Cocktails to Sip Poolside in Vegas This Summer

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
Read More

May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
Read More

May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Read More

June 19, 2017

What to Wear to See the Hottest Summer Concerts in Vegas
Read More

June 6, 2017

What to Wear Over Your Swimsuit This Summer in Vegas
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Bring Soul2Soul Tour to Vegas's T-Mobile Arena

By Heidi Mitchell | June 23, 2017 | Culture

Share

They debuted their new single in Vegas at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Now Faith Hill and Tim McGraw come back to town on their Soul2Soul tour.

faith-hill-tim-mcgraw.jpg

Stay-at-home mom Faith Hill occasionally goes on the road—when her record-smashing Soul2Soul tour with husband Tim McGraw demands it.

Faith Hill is a stay-at-home mom. The country singer may have five Grammys and more than two dozen chart-topping hits to her credit, but for the past decade, Hill has recorded in the studio, choosing her three daughters over the thrill of the road. The exception: when the opportunity arises to tour with her country mega-star husband Tim McGraw (who has three Grammys and countless hits to his name).

Now that their youngest is just about old enough to drive, McGraw says hitting the road seemed like a good idea. In April, they launched the third iteration of their record-breaking 2006 Soul2Soul tour, which still claims the title of highest-grossing country music tour of all time, performed for more than 1.6 million people in 118 cities. “The 2006 tour was such an amazing spectacle, so how do you beat that?” asks McGraw en route to record in the studio. To match the stagecraft and excitement, the pair rehearsed for more than a year and “built in a few surprises.” Faith does a solo set that McGraw says is “flat smoking every night” and they’ve pleasantly shocked concertgoers with unexpected tracks like the Aretha Franklin/ George Michael duet, “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).”

The McGraw-Hills have kept a few other balls in the air, like debuting their girl-power duet “Speak to a Girl” at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in April. It was just a taste of the couple’s first duets album, to be released later this year.

“Individually, the music we were making was going well,” explains McGraw. “So the timing was never right for a duet album. And, in retrospect, I’m glad we waited. As artists, you hope that songs that carry weight and have a message that is bigger than the artist find their way to you. When those songs come along, you feel privileged.”

Devotees of the couple’s very different approaches to country music can expect to hear a few musical favorites during their show at T-Mobile Arena in July, and maybe a couple of tunes the two sang during their hugely popular two-year residency at Venetian in 2012.

“Faith makes me a better singer,” says McGraw. “I’m a Nascar and she’s an Indy Car. I’m a quarterhorse and she’s a thoroughbred. When we’re onstage together, I have to bring my A-game.” July 13, T-Mobile Arena; soul2soultour.com

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: music shows vegas shows vegas music musicians faith hill tim mcgraw _feature summer 2017
Categories: Culture

GRAPHY BY BECKY FLUKE

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
10 Things to Know About the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Read More
DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals

Read More
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Bring Soul2Soul Tour to Vegas's T-Mobile Arena


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE