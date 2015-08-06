    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer

| June 22, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Fearless foodie John Curta rates and roasts his best and worst restaurants for a living. We asked him to pick three dishes you must savor this summer.

CHERRY TOMATO AND BURRATA SALAD @ Standard & Pour

new-vegas-restaurants-.jpg

Nothing says summer like fresh tomatoes. Combine them with cool, creamy burrata cheese and a tangy, green olive emulsion vinaigrette, and you have a seasonal salad that is as refreshing as it is satisfying. After you’re done congratulating yourself on your healthy choices, don’t miss the adult strawberry shake here—where house-made strawberry ice cream meets crème de fraises liqueur poured over shortcake. It may undo all those light bites, but it’s as cool as a dip in your pool. 11261 S. Eastern Ave. #200; 702-629-5523

MEZZES @ Cleo

new-vegas-restaurants-2.jpg

Mediterranean cultures perfected the art of hot weather eating thousands of years ago. They do it with mezzes—a wide variety of healthful, small dishes to nibble on—and the assortment at Cleo is second to none. Just point to any one of the 24 kebabs, dips, veggies, spreads or sausages and dive in. My favorites: babaganoush, Brussels sprouts leaves with hazelnuts and Fresno chili, carrots with harissa, labneh with feta dip, dolmades, spicy cigars, and lamb kefta. SLS Las Vegas, 702-761-7612

CAESAR SALAD @ Morels Steakhouse

new-vegas-restaurants-1.jpg

There’s only one way to make a proper Caesar salad: fresh and tableside. At Morels, they toss it to order, and they invariably get it just right. This Caesar is very traditional: Romaine, eggs, lemon, anchovies, fresh croutons, good Parmesan cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper. That’s why it’s so good. The Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian and Palazzo, 702-607-6333

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: restaurants vegas restaurants dining food what to eat _feature summer 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SLS LAS VEGAS (CLEO); COURTESY OF STANDARD & POUR
(STANDARD & POUR); MADISON FREEDLE (MORELS STEAKHOUSE)

